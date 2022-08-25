SEC queries Twitter about fake accounts

U.S. securities regulators are pressing Twitter Inc. on how it determines the number of fake or spam accounts on its social media platform.

The Securities and Exchange Commission in June asked the company about its methodology and "the underlying judgments and assumptions used by management." The query to CEO Parag Agrawal, which was made public Wednesday, centered on statements made in Twitter's latest annual report.

The social media giant is on the defensive this week after a whistleblower complaint alleged the company didn't do enough to deal with bot activity. While the company has denied the allegations -- lodged by ex-head of Twitter security Peiter Zatko, also a well known hacker -- some legal experts say the inquiry could bolster Elon Musk in his attempt to walk away from a $44 billion buyout of the platform.

Twitter says that it has 238 million active monthly users and that about 5% of the accounts it sells ads against are fake -- being either spam or bots. The SEC would be interested in both figures because Twitter uses them to attract advertisers, whose payments make up a little more than 90% of company revenue.

Such questions can be routine, and it wasn't clear whether the SEC has opened a formal investigation into Twitter's fake accounts. Neither the SEC nor Twitter would comment Wednesday.

Twitter's lawyers told the SEC in June that the company "already adequately discloses the methodology" that it uses. Twitter said that it randomly selects thousands of accounts to be reviewed by people each quarter and has done so for many years. Reviewers working for the firm use public and private data to flag an account as fake or spam.

Twitter also says that it makes estimates of false accounts with an internal review of sample accounts. The number of fake accounts "represent the average false or spam accounts in the samples during each monthly analysis period during a quarter," according to the company.

It added that fewer than 5% of Twitter's "monetizable" daily active users were fake accounts in the fourth quarter of last year, the period that the SEC had questioned.

Zatko, who served as Twitter's security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the whistleblower complaints last month with the SEC, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice. The legal nonprofit Whistleblower Aid, which is working with Zatko, said he exhausted all attempts to get his concerns resolved inside the company before his firing in January.

Among Zatko's most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of a 2011 FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had put stronger measures in place to protect the security and privacy of its users. Zatko also accuses the company of deceptions involving its user accounts.

Twitter said Tuesday that Zatko was fired for "ineffective leadership and poor performance" and that the "allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders." The company called his complaint "a false narrative" that is "riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lacks important context."

For his part, Musk called off the $44 billion sale in July, alleging that Twitter had failed to provide detailed methodology for calculating fake accounts. Twitter sued in Delaware Chancery Court, asking a judge to order Musk to go through with the purchase, and Musk countersued.

Twitter has set Sept. 13 as the date for its shareholders to vote on the company's pending buyout by Musk, and the board is recommending approval. A trial on Twitter's lawsuit is scheduled for October.

Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 per share and vowing to loosen the company's policing of content and to root out fake accounts. As part of the deal, Musk and Twitter had agreed to pay the other a $1 billion breakup fee if either was responsible for the deal collapsing.

In its response to the SEC, meanwhile, Twitter said the review of fake accounts is done manually by humans who check thousands of them.

The accounts are chosen randomly, and the employees use a complex set of rules "that define spam and platform manipulation." An account is deemed to be false if it violates one or more of the rules, the company said. The fake accounts are investigated by multiple trained employees, it said.

The SEC also questioned Twitter's disclosure that it overestimated the number of monetizable accounts from the first quarter of 2019 through the end of last year. The agency wrote that the error persisted for three years and asked why the company didn't consider that a weakness in its financial reporting and controls.

In response, Twitter said the overstatement of accounts had no impact on its financial statements, and that the overstatement was less than 1% of its daily average users.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher of The Associated Press, and Lydia Beyoud and Andrew Martin of Bloomberg News.