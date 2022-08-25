Senator updated on water project

HAZEN -- U.S. Sen. John Boozman met Wednesday with agriculture workers and advocates for a progress update on the Grand Prairie Irrigation Project.

The project, drawing water from the White River, is designed to provide farmers more sustainable access to water; a necessity for some farmers because of declining levels in the alluvial and Sparta aquifers, which serve agricultural, municipal and industrial uses.

"The goal is to provide the farmers with a cheap, reliable source of water. Right now they have a cheap reliable source of water, it's underground and there's a finite amount down there," Boozman said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service invested $35.6 million into the project in July 2020. It's designed to provide water to farms covering about 250,000 acres in Arkansas, Lonoke, Monroe and Prairie counties.

In January, the state Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission approved a $26 million loan from the Arkansas Water, Waste Disposal, and Pollution Abatement Facilities General Obligation Bond Fund to the White River Regional Irrigation District in Prairie County toward completing the first segment of the primary canal system that will service about 40,000 acres, according to a January news release.

Funding for the first phase of the project will go toward building 12 miles of irrigation distribution canal over several years. The first phase is scheduled to be completed by spring of 2025, project Director and Chief Engineer Dennis Carman said Wednesday.

Two miles have been completed, Carman said. The project will be completed in six phases with each phase about equal in size and the time it will take finish, he said. The completion date for the entire system is expected to be sometime in 2032.

"However, that requires funding that is not secured," Carman said. "We do have funding for phase 1 of 40,000 acres and we will be complete in the 2025 calendar year."

The goal is not to give farmers access to cheaper water; it is to have water available for crop irrigation and to preserve water access for drinking and municipal purposes, Carman said.

"Simply put, ground water pumping on the Grand Prairie is simply not sustainable," Carman said. "Without conversion to surface water, rice and soybean farming as we know it will not continue."

The goal is to deliver affordable water to Grand Prairie farmers, Carman said.

"Our cost, paid by the farmers when water is delivered to their farm, will be about $53 per acre foot of water, which includes system operation and maintenance and repaying the loans to the State of Arkansas," Carman said.

Water from the Sparta aquifer can cost as much as $120 per acre foot and wells from the alluvial can cost $40 per acre foot, Carman said.

"Reservoirs with tailwater pits can cost $25 to $30 per acre foot after a typical investment of 50 acres of land and $100,000 to $200,000 in on-farm construction," Carman said.

"When you add it all together, we will be equal on cost, will be affordable, and will be sustainable."

The stop near Hazen in Prairie County was part of Boozman's annual week-long "Arkansas Agricultural Tour," scheduled to continue through Friday at farms and agriculture-related facilities across the state. He is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.