Sportsboard

Thursday, Aug. 25
Prep football
Texarkana at Watson Chapel, 7 p.m.
Women’s college soccer
UAPB at Tarleton State, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
College volleyball
Southeast Missouri State tournament at Cape Girardeau, Mo.: UAPB at Southeast Missouri State, 12:30 p.m.; UAPB vs. Jackson State, 4 p.m.
Union University Invitational at Jackson, Tenn.: UAM vs. Mississippi College, 11 a.m.; UAM vs. Union University (Tenn.), 3:15 p.m.
Prep football
Booneville at Dollarway, 7 p.m.; White Hall at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
College volleyball
Southeast Missouri State tournament at Cape Girardeau, Mo.: UAPB vs. North Dakota State, 11 a.m.
Union University Invitational at Jackson, Tenn.: UAM vs. Belmont Abbey (N.C.), 11 a.m.; UAM vs. Texas Woman’s University, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Women’s college soccer
UAPB at UA Little Rock, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
College volleyball
Arkansas Tech at UAPB, 6 p.m.