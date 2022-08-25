BASKETBALL

ASU men announce nonconference schedule

Arkansas State University announced its men's basketball nonconference schedule Wednesday afternoon, a 13-game slate featuring a program-record nine home games.

The Red Wolves will open their season in Jonesboro against Division II Harding University for the second time in as many seasons on Nov. 7 before traveling to LSU on Nov. 12 for a marquee matchup.

ASU will play three other in-state programs before the start of Sun Belt Conference play, hosting NAIA Lyon College on Nov. 14 and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 22 with a visit to Central Arkansas on Dec. 6.

The Red Wolves will also make two trips out west, going to California-Davis Nov. 18 and Air Force Dec. 9.

ASU's rivalry matchup with UALR will wrap up a three-game homestand before Coach Mike Balado's team kicks off its Sun Belt schedule Dec. 29 at new league foe Old Dominion.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOCCER

Lyon men win at home

The Lyon College men's team defeated Arts and Sciences (Okla.) 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Huser Field in Batesville.

Martin Esquivel scored Lyon's first goal in the 32nd minute on an assist from Mauro Garrentano. Arts and Sciences tied the game at 1-1 on a penalty kick in the 35th minute, but a goal from Tavaris Wellington in the 84th minute gave Lyon the victory.

Lyon College finished with eight shots, five of them coming on-goal. Lyon goaltender Dan Huff collected six saves.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services