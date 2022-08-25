Stocks inch higher as Wall Street awaits speech from Fed

Stocks ticked higher Wednesday as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates on Friday.

The S&P 500 edged up 12.04 points, or 0.3%, to 4,140.77, as traders overall again held off on making big moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.64 points, or 0.2%, to 32,969.23, and the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23 points, or 0.4%, to 12,431.53.

Wednesday marked the second straight day of modest moves for the market following some severe swings up and down in recent weeks.

Stocks drove higher through the summer on hopes that inflation was near its peak and that the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates less aggressively than expected.

But recent comments by Fed officials have cooled such expectations, sending Wall Street on Monday to its worst day in months. Discouraging reports on the economy have meanwhile highlighted the risk of a recession.

Wall Street's focus remains centered on Friday, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell is to give a speech at an annual economic conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The vacation destination has been the setting for market-moving speeches in the past, and investors hope Powell will offer clarity on further rate hikes.

Will he be hawkish, which is what traders call a bias toward aggressive rate increases? Or dovish, which is Wall Street-speak for easier conditions? Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments, doesn't expect Powell to be clear one way or the other.

"I don't think he wants to come across as hawkish or dovish; maybe he wants to come across as chicken," Jacobsen said, citing the many variables that could change the Fed's thinking before its next rate-policy meeting in September.

Jacobsen warned the speech may be a "nothing-burger" with little to chew on, although the market could take that as a positive, given some expectations for Powell to sound hawkish.

The Fed has used interest rate increases to slow the economy in hopes of undercutting inflation. But increases also risk choking off the economy if done too aggressively, as well as pulling down prices on all kinds of investments.

Treasury yields have been rising recently, partly in anticipation of the Fed continuing to lean toward raising rates aggressively to quash the worst inflation in decades. The 2-year yield, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, rose to 3.40% from 3.30% late Tuesday.

The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and many kinds of loans, rose to 3.11% from 3.05% after a report showed that U.S. orders for long-lasting goods were flat in July. Excluding transportation, though, growth was stronger than economists had expected.

In the stock market, Intuit Inc. rallied 3.6% on Wednesday for one of the larger gains in the S&P 500. The TurboTax owner delivered stronger results for the latest quarter than expected, and it forecast revenue for the coming fiscal year that topped some analysts' expectations.

On the losing end were several retailers, which are among the last companies to report how much profit they made during spring.

Nordstrom Inc. tumbled 20% Wednesday after it cut its financial forecast for the year, though for the latest quarter it reported stronger profit than expected. It's the latest major retailer to say it's struggling to keep up with its customers' changing shopping patterns.

Shoppers are shifting their spending away from stores and toward travel and other experiences. The ones still coming through the doors are seeing their buying power undercut by high inflation, with pressure hitting lower-income customers in particular. That has the industry facing mountains of unsold inventory.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. slumped 9.6% Wednesday after its quarterly results fell short of expectations. The car-parts chain said its do-it-yourself customers are getting squeezed by high inflation and gasoline prices.

Markets overseas were mixed, with stocks in Shanghai sinking 1.9%. But South Korean stocks were up 0.5%.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press.