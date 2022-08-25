Super Quiz: Sea Creatures

1. This large game fish swims up rivers to produce its eggs.

2. It has a prehensile tail and a head and neck suggestive of a horse.

3. This creature has the longest lifespan of all marine mammals.

4. These mammals may have originated the legend of mermaids.

5. This fish is valued for its roe, which is used for caviar.

6. This freshwater fish uses an electric discharge to stun its prey and for defense.

7. This shark is so named because it has fins that are shaped like wings.

8. A weakling is often called this type of gelatinous fish.

9. These extremely small shellfish are a major source of food for baleen whales.

ANSWERS:

1. Salmon

2. Seahorse

3. The (bowhead) whale

4. Manatee (sea cow)

5. Sturgeon

6. Electric eel

7. Angel shark

8. Jellyfish

9. Krill