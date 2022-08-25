The irrepressible optimist





There was but one question for Chris Jones.

He's the physics-trained engineer with a doctorate in urban planning who also is an ordained minister, the first Black to win a major party nomination for governor of Arkansas, and an irrepressible optimist.

He's so naturally optimistic that he seemed genuinely curious when he asked me how I came to be cynical.

But this column is not about me or the gradations of realism, skepticism and cynicism. It's not about the abject failure of our two-party system with too many actions driven by money and consultants for the purpose of partisan tactical advantage rather than general need.

It's about that one question: How did this 45-year-old graduate of MIT, husband of an emergency-room physician and dad to two girls hope to get Arkansas voters to think of him as what he is--an Arkansas man by seven generations dating to ancestors who were property, who seeks an Arkansas job to be performed exclusively in and for Arkansas?

Put another way: How did he hope to blow through the current raging toxicity of the "D" for Democrat beside his name when the state's white rural conservative culture loathes and/or fears the national Democratic Party?

"It's amazing the job they do in painting a narrative of a Democrat," Jones told me, meaning Republican political operatives.

"But the narrative doesn't fit the experience. And the way to break through noise is from lived experiences. "

There was a young woman, he said, whose body language confirmed what she told him, which was that she deemed Donald Trump wonderful and would never vote for a Democrat. So, he kept talking to her, encouraging her to tell him more about her regard for Trump, and, when able, sharing a little about himself. He appreciated that her body language eased.

Jones told me there are three kinds of conversations. One is logical and rational, and that's good. Another is ideological, which is what he had with that woman. The other is experiential, by which experiences are shared and made.

He's looking for that woman, and many others, to slide out of ideological conversations and into experiential ones--to tell friends and acquaintances something like, "I just told him I could never vote for a Democrat. But I have to give him credit. He just sat and listened and smiled and asked me at least to pray for him if I couldn't vote for him. I kind of liked him, to tell you the truth."

But I asked: What is the political benefit of these person-to-person experiences when Sarah Sanders starts spending from those record-setting millions to define him on television and elsewhere as a typical national Democratic liberal?

That's about the time he asked how I came to be cynical.

He said the answer would depend on what the attack ads said. If they told the truth about him, he'd gladly own up to the truth and explain that it was good. If they told falsehoods, he would say so.

Jones said data is important in politics, but that he wants to be data-informed, not data-driven like Sanders.

I said she was data-obsessed.

By data-informed, he meant that he wants the research on what the voters are thinking so that he'll have that knowledge when he talks with them about what he thinks. By data-driven, like Sanders, he meant using the numbers to define and dictate your message--to feed to voters what you know they want.

By data-obsessed, I meant that Sanders is an opinion poll disguised in a human costume.

You need not have a personal touch or skills of persuasion to tell voters: "You resent Biden and Pelosi; me, too. You deplore baby-killing; me, too. You are sick of the socialists and de-funders of the police; me too. You and I together ... we are the 'woo' and the 'pig' and the 'sooie.'"

Jones told me that an excellent political consultant advised him not to begin his campaign with a biographical video. But he rejected that advice. The video of achievement and values and hopes and dreams went viral and defined Jones, just as Sanders' opening video about her and the voters' shared resentments defined her.

It's unfortunate that resentments outpoll hopes and dreams right now.

Jones told me he applied in his youth only to one college, Morehouse, the one he wanted, and got into, and to one graduate program, at MIT, the one he wanted, and got into.

He said he was running for governor the same way, absent a backup plan in pre-emptive concession to the chance of failure.

He's a preacher, remember. He said the Bible says you plant and water and then the Lord delivers.

I might have said that one could plant tomatoes and water them and that the Lord could deliver bugs and worms.

But Jones simply would have grinned broadly and said something optimistic and probably wise.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







