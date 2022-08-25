LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Energetic Andy Frasco takes over at LR’s Rev Room; early Frontier Circus show rocks White Water Sunday

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: DJ P Smooth

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: John Lefler

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30 p.m.: Andy Frasco & The U.N., with Vintage Pistol ($20 advance; $25 day of show)

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4-7 p.m.: Annie Ford & Brent LaBeau (no cover)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, 301 Main St.; (501) 425-1528; potluckandpoisonivy.org

7-9 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle ($35)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 AR 365; (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

8 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Hillestad

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

7 p.m.: Jocko

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7 p.m.: The Gathright Jazz Trio

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ J&S Italian Villa, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Rolando's, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054

6 p.m.: Chris Johns & the Porter Crews Show

◼️ South Haven Tavern, 5590 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4283

7:30 p.m.: Jay Hancock

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Cafe Patio, 2 N. Jefferson; (870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-7:30 p.m.: Josh Holt

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

9 p.m.: DJ GForce

◼️ Dugan's, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

9 p.m.: Noche de Verano Sin Ti (celebracion de Bad Bunny) ($20-$45)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7-10 p.m.: Ship of Fools

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam

◼️ Library Kitchen & Lounge

8 p.m.: DJ P Smooth

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Trap Jazz Giants

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1 a.m.: Buh Jones

◼️ Rev Room

9 p.m.: Josh Ward, with Kate Watson ($15 advance; $20 day of show)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: Hindsight Groove ($5)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: Arlo McKinley, with Logan Halstead ($15)

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Colour Design, Peach Blush, Always Tired ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Vibe Music Series, Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.; (501) 758-1424; argentaartsdistrict.org

7-9 p.m.: Elizabeth King (free)

◼️ Cregeen's Irish Pub, 301 Main St.; (501) 376-7468; cregeens.com

8-11 p.m.: Brian Nahlen Trio

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

7 p.m.: The Chad Marshall Band ($7)

◼️ Spectators Grill & Pub, 1012 W. 34th St.; (501) 791-0990

8:30 p.m.: Damn Country Band

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Ol Puddinhead

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary Green, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Willi Carlisle (free)

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Derek Herndon

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Sycamore

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: The Wandering Troubadours ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Josiah Spencer

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Brass Tacks

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7-10 p.m.: Charlotte Taylor

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: Steve Pryor tribute with Paul Benjamen & friends ($10)

9:30 p.m.: Maggie Rose, with Leyton Robinson ($22-$70)

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Oasis Nightclub, 4063 U.S. 62; (870) 421-7963; theoasisnightclub.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: KC Bones (Grateful Dead tribute band)

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 443-5600; amptickets.com

7 p.m.: Morgan Wallen, with Hardy

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Josh Stewart

◼️ Adair Park, 351 Central Ave.; (501) 321-6808

6-9 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Shari Bales Band

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dexter Rowe Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Lance Daniels

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Billie Jo Music

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-8937

8 p.m. Highway 128

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7-9 p.m.: Bryan Copeland

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ CALS Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave.; (501) 320-5715; cals.org

7 p.m.: Arkansas Sounds: tribute to John Cain of KABF-FM ($10)

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Roosevelt Harris

9 p.m.: DJ Xavier

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Townsend

◼️ Fassler Hall

8 p.m: Fassler Hallstars featuring dudecalledrob

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Here Come the Mummies, with Saxsquatch ($22-$50)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Get Off My Lawn

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1 a.m.: Delta Project

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Trey Johnson

◼️ Stickyz

9:30 p.m.: Tragikly White ($12; SRO $10 in advance, $12 at the door)

◼️ White Water Tavern

9 p.m.: Clew, Jose Holloway Xperiment, Steve James ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe

SHERWOOD

◼️ Area 51, 6511 Warden Road; (501) 835-5510

8:30 p.m.: Killing Christopher, The Espionage Act, Last Frame

CABOT

◼️ Censored Monkey, 7619 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-0921

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Boots Bailey & the Boys

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Huckleberry Jam

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Arkadelics (formerly Harrisong)

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: South of Saturn

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7 p.m.: Billie Jo Music

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

9 p.m.: Arlo McKinley, with Logan Halstead ($22-$70)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats

6-9 p.m.: Zakk and Greg "Big Papa" Binns

◼️ Arlington @Primetime-Fountain Room, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771

5:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Big Chill

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands

◼️ Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

8 p.m.: Garth LaGrone, Meredith Crawford, Chris Rasco

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m. Trace Adkins, with Hayefield ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48" tall and those 55 and over)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Dexter Rowe Band

◼️ Rod's Pizza Cellar, 3350 Central Ave.; (501) 321-2313; rodspizzacellar.com

6 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

9:30-11:55 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, 315 Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8 p.m.: Nicky Parrish and Kemistri

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Bad Habit

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: PHED

MENA

◼️ Elks Lodge, 500 Mena St.; (870) 425-3266

8-11:55 p.m.: Judge Parker

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage, Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: Krunkenstein

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71; (479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

6 p.m.: Buddy Shute and the Motivators

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Haywood King

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Rob Moore & Tyndall Jackson

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: The Frontier Circus, Thisness ($10)

The Big River, Frontier Dan, Daredevil Dave, Lightin’ Lou and Justice Williams are The Frontier Circus, a garage rock band playing an early show Sunday — 5 p.m. — at White Water Tavern. Thisness, a Central Arkansas band playing “dark psychedelic post-punk,” takes the stage after the Circus. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Cary Pollack)

CABOT

◼️ HardRider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-1151

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Steve Boyster

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; ohioclub.com

6-9 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Trejo's Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave.; (501) 463-4640; trejosdellago.com

7-10 p.m.: Jason Flores

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beer, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044; studduckbeers.com

4-6 p.m.: Dr Krunkenstein & the Hillbilly Express

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

6-10 p.m.: Snuff on Sight, Condemn

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

7 p.m.: Jason Campbell

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Ghost Laser

◼️ First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 514-1717; riverconcerts.com

6 p.m.: Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse ($29-$75)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

CONWAY

◼️ JJ'S Grill

6 p.m.: Kordsmeier

◼️ Skinny J's

7-9 p.m.: Buford Stewart

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ El Padrino's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 1607 Albert Pike Road; (501) 623-2406; elpadrinoscantina.com

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8 p.m.: Birds with Teeth

◼️ Rev Room

9:30 p.m.: Doobie ($20 advance; $25 day of show)

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ JoDee Messina, with Chris Loggins and Dave Almond, performs at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, and tickets, $30-$50, are on sale at promotix.com.

◼️ Rodney Crowell performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock, and general admission tickets, $45, are on sale at RonRobinsonTheater.org.

■ ■ ■ NEW FESTIVAL ■ ■ ■

The Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival, a free event, will be held Sept. 23-24 at Hill Wheatley Plaza in Hot Springs. Headliners are Anthony Gomes and Bernard Allison, along with Trey & Jason, Port City Blues Society Players, Charlotte Taylor & Gypsy Rain, Tullie Brae, Akeem Kemp and the Chad Marshall Band.

■ ■ ■ NEW VENUE ■ ■ ■

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is opening in Ridgedale, Mo., at 1901 Missouri 86, north of Harrison, near the Arkansas-Missouri line, with a Garth Brooks concert at 7 p.m. Oct 1. Tickets, $98.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The venue, with a capacity of 50,000, was created by Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and owner of the former Dogpatch property.

