Travelers 3, Drillers 1

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:21 a.m.

The Arkansas travelers defeated the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, thanks to starting pitcher Prelander Berroa's latest stellar performance.

The past two starts for Berroa have resulted in 1 earned run over 9 innings, on 4 hits and 3 walks. He struck out 19 between those games.

On Wednesday, he was at it again, striking out 7 in 5 innings while allowing 1 run on 1 hit and 3 walks. He did not, however, factor in the decision.

The Travelers' bullpen followed suit, allowing 2 hits in the following 4 innings and striking out 5.

The Travelers did not get on the board until the seventh inning. Zach DeLoach's two-run home run scored Cade Marlowe and gave Arkansas a 2-1 lead.

Joe Rizzo doubled Arkansas' lead the following inning on an RBI single that scored Patrick Frick and made it 3-1. Rizzo accounted for two of Arkansas' six hits.

Tulsa starter Nick Nastrini (1-1) was charged with both runs resulting from DeLoach's home run. He lasted 6 ⅔ innings, striking out nine batters.

Tulsa got runners on second and third in the ninth inning, but Dayeison Arias struck out Kenneth Betancourt to earn his first save of the season.

