Lonoke man dies after leaping from ambulance on I-40

A Lonoke man died Wednesday night when he was hit by a vehicle after he jumped from an ambulance truck, troopers said.

Tyrone Washington, 42, was struck by a 2016 Nissan Versa around 9:20 p.m. on Interstate 40, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Washington was being transported for “unrelated reasons” by medical services, troopers said. After the ambulance stopped in the rest area, he reportedly jumped from the back of it and ran into active lanes of traffic.

The road was dry and the weather was cloudy, according to the report.