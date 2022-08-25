UA VOLLEYBALL Tougher schedule built to leave no doubt

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jason Watson was told his team was left out of the NCAA Tournament field a year ago because the team's schedule wasn't tough enough.

The University of Arkansas volleyball coach is trying to make sure that's not a problem anymore.

The Razorbacks open the season by hosting Washington, ranked No. 8 in the American Volleyball Coaches' Association preseason poll, for two matches beginning tonight at 7 at Barnhill Arena. They will neet again at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Watson also pointed out that three other nonconference opponents are selected as league favorites in addition to Washington being a preseason pick to win the Pac-12.

The Razorbacks ended last season in the third round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, falling on the road to eventual tournament champion UNLV. It was their first postseason appearance since 2013.

Senior outside hitter Jill Gillen, a preseason All-SEC selection, was second in the league in kills per set with 4.12 last season, first in total kills with 470 on the season and became the 17th member of the Arkansas 1,000-kill club. She is currently fifth in Arkansas history in kills per set with 3.92.

Gillen pointed out recently it's more difficult to get kills in practice these days. The addition of 6-4 Tatum Shipes, a graduate transfer from Auburn, has been one reason why. She led the SEC in total blocks (142) and ranked among the top 10 in the country in blocks per set (1.42).

This weekend will also be a homecoming for Huskies setter Ella May Powell, a Fayetteville High School graduate. The 6-0 senior is a three-time AVCA All-American. She's also two-time Pac-12 Setter of the Year.

Powell led her Fayetteville team to three straight state titles and was a two-time Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year. She's one of three All Americans the Huskies return.

Watson acknowledged Powell's homecoming is a bi-product of trying to strengthen the schedule, but it's interesting nonetheless.

"We're delighted. Ella May is a wonderful athlete and a good ambassador of the sport," Watson said. "And certainly a good ambassador for Arkansas and for Fayetteville in general. It makes for a great storyline for her to come home."

But he also said they are trying to listen to the NCAA Tournament committee.

"We're trying to remove any opportunity for the committee to look at our schedule and say, 'Hey, they don't belong.' " Watson said. "I thought we belonged last year. ... I thought it was good enough. I thought there were lots of reasons that we should have gone, but a piece of feedback that came back was, 'Hey, you've got to go schedule a little bit harder.'

"So all right. If that's your parameters, we're going to go do it. We're going to listen to y0u. We're not going to run away from it."

Arkansas hits the road next week to play Colorado State, Alabama State and Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Collins, Colo., before hosting the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Florida International and Colorado on Sept. 9-11 in the Arkansas Invitational.