Vincent puts stamp on defense at White Hall

Hunter Vincent has wanted to coach since seventh grade.

"I had a coach I really looked up to, Coach Robert Webb that coached, and still coaches, at Magnet Cove," Vincent said. "Coach Webb made it seem like he had the best job in the world coaching us, and I wanted to have that."

When White Hall Coach Ryan Mallett texted him in the spring about becoming defensive coordinator, Vincent couldn't believe it. He also couldn't resist jumping from Magnet Cove, his alma mater.

"I was like, no way," Vincent said. "I'm excited to work for him. He is bringing a lot of expertise from college and the NFL to White Hall, but he trusts me 100% on the defensive side of the ball."

Mallett, a former Arkansas Razorback quarterback and NFL player, is starting his first year as a head football coach.

The 5A White Hall Bulldogs scrimmaged earlier this month in Stuttgart, but they get to test real turf Friday night when they play on the road against the 6A Sheridan Yellowjackets at 7 p.m.

Former Bulldog Coach Bobby Bolding resigned in December and now coaches with brother Brad at Little Rock Parkview. Bobby Bolding took the Bulldogs to the Class 5A championship game last year, where they lost to Pulaski Academy.

White Hall lost 27 seniors from last year. Mallett is in rebuilding mode this year with the help of his coaching staff, including Vincent.

"We have so much talent, and it's about executing it," Vincent said. "We do have a lot of inexperienced players, and they will have to grow up fast. But the kids bought into our defensive plays. I preach every day to run to the ball and tackle."

While White Hall is rebuilding, Vincent acknowledges that there are a lot of unknowns. Still, positives exist.

"I don't see a game we can't win," he said. "It's up to us, and we control our destiny."

That includes this Friday's game against Sheridan.

"Sheridan's best attribute is our biggest weakness, experience," Vincent said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how our young guys persevere against a team that returns most of its starters from last year."

Last season, Sheridan's players suffered a lot of injuries, including in the first half of the opening game against White Hall. Because of these mounting injuries, Coach Larry McBroom had to piece together a lineup to try to win. The Yellowjackets finished 2-8.

Every season is different, and Vincent, who has coached at Parkers Chapel, Hazen and Beebe knows that.

"The two things that I am always going to look for are, one, do we have 11 guys running to the football like their hair is on ice and, two, do we tackle when we get there?" he said. "I expect there to be mistakes, but effort eliminates mistakes most of the time."

With young players, Vincent is looking for successes with the team's "non-negotiable" tasks, pursuit and tackle. He wants his team to execute the game plan and take the game one play at a time.

"With a young team, I don't want them getting too high when we are successful and don't want them hanging their heads in adversity," he said. "Take it one play at a time, keep a level head, control what you can control, get to the ball and tackle."

Aside from a winning season, Vincent has another goal for this year and his coaching career wherever football leads him.

"If I could make even half the impact that Coach Webb has made on young people, I know I will have been a successful coach," he said.