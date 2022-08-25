Walmart Plus adding cash-back rewards

Walmart Inc. is adding new perks for its Walmart Plus members with a new cash-back digital rewards program.

The Bentonville-based retailer said Wednesday that as members browse items either on Walmart's website or app, they'll see an option to get rewards on hundreds of best-selling items. They can "clip" those like digital coupons, buy the items and redeem the balance at checkout.

Members can use this feature online or in stores, where they can scan the Walmart Pay QR code and tap "Use Walmart Rewards."

Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart Plus, said the company will continue to expand the program with new ways for shoppers to earn rewards.

Less than two weeks ago, Walmart added a free subscription to streaming service Paramount Plus to the Walmart Plus membership package. And last month, subscribers got the option to add Walmart's InHome delivery service for $40 more than the regular membership fee of $98 a year.