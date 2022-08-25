WC opening against Texarkana





Excitement stirs, because high school football season has finally arrived.

All eyes will be on the Watson Chapel Wildcats tonight when they play their first game of the season at home against the Texarkana Razorbacks. The game will be televised at 7 p.m. on KARZ, channel 42.

Coach Maurice Moody wants the stands filled and fans cheering.

"There's excitement all over the city," Moody said. "We are ready to go. The kids are ready to go. We are going to have a great turnout, because no one else plays tomorrow night, and we got a good tuneup against Jacksonville last week."

The Wildcats took down the Jacksonville Titans 52-0 in a home scrimmage last Friday. Moody coached the Titans for the last two seasons. Before Jacksonville, Moody coached Little Rock McClellan to state runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2017.

The player to watch in tonight's game? Junior Akyell Madison, the Wildcats' 6-foot-2 quarterback who can throw a 60-yard pass.

"I thought he managed the game [against Jacksonville] well," Moody said. "He made plays with his arm as well as his [feet]. That's a dual-threat quarterback, and he brings that to the table for us. He is a darn good football player."

Moody said that Madison has bought into the team and Moody's coaching style.

"It took him a minute, but he is dedicated, and he is a really good leader," Moody said. "The kids follow him, and he leads with his actions."

Moody said the Wildcat offensive line is a forcible, united front. In fact, he calls the offense a three-headed monster with sophomore Omarion Hunter, senior Thomas Knowles and junior Marquez Brentley.

"They play with grit and grime," he said. "They are physical. Jacksonville, I will say and I had those guys last year, they have good interior defense and Hunter, Knowles and Brentley did their job."

Hunter, Moody said, is a "home-run hitter who can take it to the house," with great balance and vision. Knowles can make tough yards. Brentley is "shifty" and can make quick, unforeseeable moves.

The Wildcats have strong defense, too, and that showed in the Jacksonville scrimmage.

"We knew [defense] was our strength coming into the season," Moody said.

Moody said senior end K.J. Sims and defensive tackle Mekhi Brown are almost unstoppable.

On the back end of Wildcat defense are seniors Christian Frierson, Torren Jackson and Greg Gable.

Moody said in a practice last week senior Pheonix "P.J." Crump made an impressive tackle when Madison threw an interception and another player was about to score. Crump, who is 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, ran him down and tackled him.

"He is extremely athletic," Moody said.

Crump, senior Daniel Nelson and junior Kamarrion Ferguson, are strong blockers.

"I think we are solid," Moody said. "I'm telling them don't get the big head, be humble and see what happens. This team reminds me a lot of my McClellan ballclub. We want to fly under the radar. We don't want anyone to give us respect. We want to earn it. But we're ready."









Watson Chapel quarterback Akyell Madison tosses the ball back to an official after a long touchdown run against Jacksonville in an Aug. 19 scrimmage. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





