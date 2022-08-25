Weather muddies corn crop outlook

Drought and extreme heat in western portions of the U.S. crop belt have wreaked havoc on corn: Plants are short. Stalks are browning. And cobs very often aren't filling with yellow kernels.

To the east, though, things aren't so bad. Plentiful rains have helped keep soils moist in parts of Indiana and Ohio. The outlook for yields varies by farm, even by acre. But in some places, there's optimism that conditions are good enough to beat historical averages.

Those are the findings so far of the four-day Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. As scouts head into the second half of the tour, the question now becomes: Are things good enough in the East to make up for the dismal crops of the West?

A lot of that will come down to two states: Illinois and Iowa, the powerhouses of the U.S. corn crop and where scouts headed Wednesday.

Iowa is of particular interest because it's at the crossroads of drought to the west and rains to the east. Iowa is also the No. 1 producer of corn in the United States -- so goes Iowa, so goes the national harvest.

That's important for a world that's dealing with blistering food inflation and rising hunger levels. Diminishing stockpiles of grain, hurt by war and the impact of climate change, have helped to send grocery bills soaring. If the U.S. can manage to reap a big corn crop, that could bring some much-needed relief.

The eastern and western legs of the crop tour will come together today in Minnesota to tabulate measurements taken over the course of the past week. Then on Friday, Pro Farmer will issue a forecast for the national corn yield, partly based on tour findings.

Whether that national figure will be just a bit disappointing or totally abysmal depends on the person asked -- and which leg of the tour they scouted.

Take Peter Meyer, head of grain and oilseed analytics at S&P Global Platts, who's been helping scout fields in Nebraska and South Dakota. He's seen fields so dry that corn plants aren't even producing ears of grain.

"I've been on crop tours for 16 years, and I've never walked into a field that had no ears," Meyer said. "Is there anything in the East that can make up for what we saw in Nebraska over the last two days?"

Soybeans, which typically grow later into the season, are still considered salvageable if enough rain falls between now and when harvests start in coming weeks. But the corn? It has "no chance at all," Meyer said. "It's done."

Still, corn plantings have been more mature and lush in eastern fields, and the crops are still showing good potential to add bushels in this last stretch of the growing season -- as long as enough showers arrive.

Mark Bernard, a crop consultant for Agro-Economics and an eastern-leg tour scout, is slightly more optimistic than his counterparts.

"We still got some fields with good potential, but rains are needed," Bernard said.

Meyer, from the western leg, also issued a warning about getting too caught up in the initial results.

"We are only halfway through the tour, so anything can happen at this point."