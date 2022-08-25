West Fork woman receives 15 years for her role in killing

BENTONVILLE -- A West Fork woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in a 2020 homicide.

Lydia Riggs, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the death of Lavonte Jackson. She was originally charged with capital murder but agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge under an agreement George Morledge, Riggs' attorney, reached with Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor.

Sexton told Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren that Riggs assisted in the crime. Sexton didn't go into the details of Riggs' role.

Jackson's body was found Feb. 24, 2020, on the side of Van Hollow Road near Beaver Lake. Jackson was 23 years old when he died.

Riggs stood next to Morledge as Sexton read victim impact statements from Jackson's family members.

Elijah Jackson wrote about the impact his brother's murder has had on him.

"You took a brother, you took a father, you took a best friend," Sexton read from the letter. "I hope you are forever haunted by your actions. It is hard for me to do this respectfully due to the court, but in a manner that is appropriate."

"I go to family events, broken because my brother should be here, too," Sexton read. "I follow my passion with music, a passion we shared, and it is now broken because my brother should be here following his passion as well with or without me."

Sexton read another statement on behalf of Chelsey Martin, Jackson's fiancee.

Martin said she was destroyed when she learned Jackson had been murdered, and she's now without her soulmate and her two daughters are without their father. She said Jackson was a great guy and had so many that loved him and still do.

"I would also like to say that I truly forgive you for what you have done, not for myself but for Lavonte because that's exactly what he would want me to do and be at peace," Sexton read. "He is still loved and he will get justice."

Riggs was sentenced to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. She also must abide by a suspended sentence agreement for 15 years. Riggs could be sentenced to 15 years in prison if she violates the terms of the plea agreement.

She received 911 days of jail credit for the time she's been awaiting trial in the Benton County Jail.

Morledge asked Karren to lift a gag order so Riggs will be able to speak with her family about what's happened. Sexton said there are still cases unresolved for two people.

Karren denied the request, so the gag order remains.