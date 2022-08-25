Troopers: Western Grove man dies after 2-vehicle crash

A Western Grove man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Newton County, troopers said.

Daniel Guynn, 86, was traveling east on Newton County 4007 shortly before 8:50 a.m., according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said Guynn attempted to turn left onto U.S. 65 when a 2017 GMC traveling south on the highway struck Guynn’s vehicle as he crossed the southbound lane. The 2018 Nissan that Guynn drove stopped in the middle of the road facing northeast, the report states.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Preliminary reports from the state Department of Transportation. indicate at least 374 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.