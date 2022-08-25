Sections
WNBA playoffs

Today at 2:20 a.m.

WNBA Playofs

First Round

(Best-of-3)

WEDNESDAY'S GAME

Connecticut at Dallas, (n)

Series tied 1-1

Semifinals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

SUNDAY'S GAMES

All times Central

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Connecticut-Dallas winner at Chicago, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31 GAMES

Connecticut-Dallas winner at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4 GAMES

Chicago at Connecticut-Dallas winner, noon

Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 6 GAMES

x-Chicago at Connecticut-Dallas winner, TBD

x-Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8 GAME

x-Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD

x-Chicago at Connecticut-Dallas winner, TBD

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Semifinal winners

