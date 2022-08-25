WNBA playoffs

WNBA Playofs
First Round
(Best-of-3)
WEDNESDAY'S GAME
Connecticut at Dallas, (n)
Series tied 1-1
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
SUNDAY'S GAMES
All times Central
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Connecticut-Dallas winner at Chicago, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31 GAMES
Connecticut-Dallas winner at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4 GAMES
Chicago at Connecticut-Dallas winner, noon
Las Vegas at Seattle, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6 GAMES
x-Chicago at Connecticut-Dallas winner, TBD
x-Las Vegas at Seattle, TBD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8 GAME
x-Seattle at Las Vegas, TBD
x-Chicago at Connecticut-Dallas winner, TBD
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Semifinal winners