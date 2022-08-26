Accidents on Arkansas roads claim lives of 5 over two days

Five people died on Arkansas roads from Tuesday to Thursday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police and local police.

Brayden Autry, 19, of Aubrey, Texas, died just after midnight Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle on Arkansas 88 near Mena and overturned going down a steep embankment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

Zachary Simpson, 30, of Pine Bluff, was killed shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday when he biked into the path of a vehicle on U.S. 79 on the outskirts of Pine Bluff and was struck.

A Pine Bluff police officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

Daniel Guynn, 86, of Western Grove, died shortly after 8:45 a.m. Tuesday when he failed to yield before turning from a county road onto U.S. 65 in rural Newton County and was hit by a southbound GMC.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Tyrone Washington, 42, of Lonoke, died just after 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when he jumped out of the back of an ambulance he was being transported in and ran into traffic on Interstate 40 in rural Lonoke County.

The ambulance was stopped at a rest area, the report states, but it was unclear why Washington was being transported, with the report stating that the reason was "unrelated."

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Rodney Bowden, 55, of Mayflower, was struck and killed by a Freightliner truck just before 9:45 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near Mayflower.

A trooper investigating the incident reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.