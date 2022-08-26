The seas were rough. A strong wind pushed the ship toward an uncertain future. Aboard the ship were the lives of 276 prisoners and their captors. For 14 days, they battled this storm.

Fearing the creaking ship would not survive another night of the winds, they ate what they thought would be their last meal. They then threw everything they could find overboard to lighten the ship. The wind drove them past their destination until they dashed against a rocky island shore where the ship ran aground.

The anchors were unable to keep the ship from destruction. The ship began to break apart... first, a few boards, and then some giant pieces. The soldiers in charge of the prisoners could have followed the fixed rule to kill the prisoners, but one man on board changed the outcome. He was a praying man.

All 276 prisoners and their captors could grab the ship's boards and swim safely to shore. This is no fairy tale. You can find the record of this journey in the book of Acts, chapter 27. This praying man was Paul, who himself was a prisoner. And because he was anchored in the Lord, not a single life was lost.

He had something available to all of us in turbulent times. In his letter to the Hebrews, he calls it "a certain hope and a trustworthy anchor for our souls." [Hebrews 6:19]

We seldom think about this certain hope. When we wake up in the morning, we give little thought to the fact that we were secured all night by this "certain hope." When we get behind the wheel of our car and drive to our destinations, we seldom stop to consider that "certain hope" will deliver us safely to our shore.

It is not until our seas are rough and the going gets tough that we pull on our lifeline to ensure we are still anchored in the Lord. What is this "certain hope" that keeps us anchored through our trials? It is Christ.

Who is the object of your hope? Is some person or political entity the object of your hope? Is some fallible human the object of your hope? Human beings are strange bedfellows. If the last few years have not shown you that you cannot fully lean and depend on human beings as objects of hope, I do not know what will.

Yes, we need each other. We cannot separate ourselves from human beings. I agree with Hezekiah Walker, "I need you. You need me. We're all a part of God's body." I concur with him because we thrive when we live in community. And justice only exists when we live in community with each other. After all, in community, we live under a common law that defines what is just and right. There should not be one set of rules for you and another set of rules for me.

However, when it comes to getting to the bottom line of what is supporting you in these changing and chaotic times, we pick up in Hebrews 6:19 that your ultimate trust must be in something or someone who is a sure anchor.

James 1:17 says in Christ there is no change or shifting shadow. Lamentation 3:22 reminds us, "Our Lord is the Lord of mercies, and we are not consumed because his compassions fail not."

Douglas Miller puts it this way, "Thou the storms keep raging in my life, and sometimes it's hard to tell the night from day. Still, that hope that lies within is reassured as I keep my eyes upon the distant shore. I know he'll lead me safely to that blessed place he has prepared. But if the storms don't cease, and if the winds keep blowing in my life, my soul has been anchored in the Lord."

Christ is a sure anchor for the soul.

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is pastor of Union AME Church at Little Rock. Please join the church for worship on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.

