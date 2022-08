Arkadelphia, 1937: Birkhead's Court was in what is today's Caddo Valley, the bustling intersection of Arkansas 7, U.S. 67 and Interstate 30. "We are here for the night — beautiful accommodations. Had fine trip all day, wonderful sunset over the Ozarks." Helen marked their room as well as its adjoining garage with an X.

