Bentonville church’s tip leads to man’s arrest on sexual indecency

BENTONVILLE -- Police arrested a man Thursday in connection with sexual indecency with a child after receiving a child abuse hotline tip initiated by First Baptist Church, according to a Bentonville police news release.

Keenan Hord, 32, of Centerton, was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville police received the tip through the Arkansas State Police hotline on Aug. 19. Detectives searched a Bentonville residence that same day, according to the release.

A warrant was issued for Hord's arrest on Tuesday.

A LinkedIn account for Hord indicates he's employed as a program manager at First Baptist Church in Bentonville.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 271-3170, according to the release.