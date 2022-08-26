First time feature director Abi Damaris Corbin tells the heartbreaking real-life story of Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley in her new film "Breaking" which opened quite a few eyes earlier this year at Sundance. Jonathan Majors was originally slated to star but bowed out due to his obligations to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Enter John Boyega ("Star Wars," "Small Axe") who plays the former Marine and war veteran who loses all hope after his disability check fails to come through from Veterans Affairs. Faced with the possibility of homelessness, Brian makes a desperate decision with tragic consequences.

Corbin also co-wrote the script alongside Kwame Kwei-Armah. In addition to Boyega, the film features the final performance from the late Michael Kenneth Williams. It also stars Nicole Beharie, Connie Britton, Jeffrey Donovan, and Olivia Washington. All do a good job filling out this character-driven thriller, which may drag a bit in the middle, but never loses sight of the important issue it's tackling.

Full disclosure: I've always been a bit on the fence when it comes to John Boyega. It's not that I think he's a bad actor. I've just had a hard time connecting with some of his performances. Well, call me a Boyega convert. Everything about his work in "Breaking" clicks. Every line he delivers comes with conviction. Every emotion he gives us feels true. It's a heavy role and the 30-year-old Brit pours every drop of himself into it.

Set in Atlanta, "Breaking" wastes no time getting things underway. When we first meet Brian (Boyega), he is already in a bad place. We learn via flashbacks that he was working two jobs to make ends meet, but due to his health he was forced onto veteran's disability. After Veterans Affairs finds what it deems to be an outstanding debt, it uses Brian's benefits to cover the past-due amount. He insists it's a mistake and pleads with the VA rep to help him out. But instead of getting his $892 disability check, Brian is handed a pamphlet on homelessness.

Reasonably frustrated and seemingly out of options, Brian decides to do something drastic; something that will send a strong message to the VA and expose their poor treatment of its vets. After calling his precious young daughter Kiah (London Covington) and his ex-wife, Cassandra (Olivia Washington), Brian walks to a Wells Fargo Bank. Once inside, he slides a handwritten note to a teller named Rosa (Selenis Leyva) that reads "I have a bomb." The only words the paralyzed Rosa can utter is "What do you want me to do?" Brian's response is unexpected, "Trigger the alarm."

As the rest of the movie unfolds, Corbin treats her audience to a suspenseful thriller but also a relevant and deeply affecting drama. She takes her time unpacking her main character, showing Brian Brown-Easley to be a kindly yet troubled soul. There are scenes showing his bouts with PTSD following two tours in Iraq. But we also get plenty of revealing moments of gentleness and compassion (there's a great scene where he takes a telephone message from a bank customer calling about their 401(k)). Corbin's keen attention to these (and other) emotional details easily earns our empathy and makes the journey she takes us on all the more heartbreaking.

In addition to Boyega, the rest of the cast is strong top to bottom. Beharie is terrific as the able and resourceful bank manager Estel, one of Brian's two hostages. Williams is also good playing a police officer doing everything in his power to get Brian out alive. And Britton gets some good scenes playing a television reporter caught between getting the big scoop and journalistic ethics.

"Breaking" manages to shine a much-needed spotlight on one of the VA's failures in its treatment of America's military veterans. To Corbin's credit she doesn't sugarcoat the issue. Nor does she get heavy-handed or overbearing. She maintains a good and steady balance with it and the handful of other social problems she brings to light. The story loses some of its steam in the middle as the police slowly builds its presence outside of the bank and Brian waits for some kind of response from the outside. But it still packs an emotional gut-punch, and Abi Damaris Corbin proves herself to be a filmmaker to keep your eye on.