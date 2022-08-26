Bryant lineman enjoying the process

Bryant junior defensive lineman TJ Lindsey had a busy summer receiving scholarship offers and visiting schools, including the University of Arkansas.

Lindsey, 6-4, 270 pounds, received an offer from the Hogs on June 10 to go along with others from Colorado, Houston, Texas Tech, Georgia and Memphis. TCU, Notre Dame and Arkansas State jumped on board with offers following the Razorbacks.

He made his third visit to Fayetteville for a June 18 camp. He then traveled to Georgia, Notre Dame, Arkansas State and TCU.

“Georgia, they have the best facility I’ve seen,” Lindsey said. “It was huge. Just really new, really updated. I can say Notre Dame’s campus was second to none. It was beautiful. All gold.” Lindsey also said he is looking to visit several schools this fall.

“Definitely I’ll go back to Arkansas,” he said. “Definitely going back to Notre Dame, probably Georgia, too. I would like to go to Oregon and Mississippi State. Miami definitely. Schools that show the most interest.” Lindsey helped the Hornets win a fourth consecutive Class 7A state title as a sophomore by recording 44 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and 1 pass breakup.

He also was a big contributor on the Hornets’ 2021 state championship team. Lindsey and Razorback defensive line coach Deke Adams typically talk about every two weeks.

“We usually catch up about life,” Lindsey said. “It really doesn’t have to be about football. I’m probably going to call him soon.” Lindsey also said he likes what he’s seen from Adams during the recruiting process.

“I’ve learned he’s a real genuine person,” Lindsey said. “Real good-hearted. He’s serious about what he does. You can tell he cares and you can tell he cares about his athletes just as much as he cares about the game. That’s a good quality.” Attending Arkansas’ camp helped him see how Adams coaches his position.

“I wanted to see how he coached,” Lindsey said. “He’s very technical. He knows exactly what he’s talking about.” Bryant’s Buck James is in his 23rd year of being a head coach and has previously said Lindsey could become the best player he’s ever coached.

“He’s a big strong kid. He has a lot of tools and ability,” James said. “We just have to get him to where he plays better every Friday night. He’s a hard worker, he’s a good kid and a good student. He’s a guy who has a huge ceiling. Every day he works and gets better. He’s going to be special someday.” CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming, who rates Lindsey as a 4-star prospect, named him to his 2024 All American team.

Lindsey said the recruiting process has allowed him to get to know coaches better.

“It was surreal at first, but you know the coaches are like normal people,” said Lindsey, who also plays for the Bryant basketball team. “People don’t think about it like that, but it’s hard work. They’re all good people. They’re good-hearted.” Lindsey said he also learned what he likes and doesn’t like in the programs recruiting him.

“I haven’t made any decisions yet or leaning towards anybody,” he said. “I can definitely say from the whole coaching staff knowing you, to really being invested. I’ve been places where really only one coach or two, they just wanted me there and the others don’t seem like they know you interest wise. That’s definitely a put on for me when the whole coaching staff knows and seems like they want you there. Talking to them consistently answering [questions]. Those are big things.”

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

TJ Lindsey





