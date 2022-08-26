Cancer center finally cuts ribbon

The Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center at Jefferson Regional Medical Center has been open for more than a year, but hospital officials are still celebrating.

Hospital CEO Brian Thomas called the facility one of the most significant developments in Jefferson Regional's 115-year history.

"This beautiful new center, which allows us to consolidate all cancer services into one convenient location, will allow us to treat more patients and make their experience even better than before," he said.

The cancer center, located inside the Jefferson Professional Center I building at 1609 W. 40th Ave., held a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house with the Redcoats of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce and the original donors to the center on hand. Local jewelers Bill, Sharri and Sissy Jones teamed up with businesspersons George and Livia Dunklin to donate $600,000 to the Jefferson Regional Foundation, and the cancer center was named in their honor.

In all, the foundation has received $2 million in donations, with the hospital having invested more than $8 million toward the 23,000-square-foot center.

"It's great to see the dream of this cancer center come to Pine Bluff and to Jefferson Regional," Dunklin said. "My father was on the board here for many years, and we did this in honor of him."

Livia Dunklin expressed her gratitude for the impact the cancer center has had on close friends since its opening last summer.

"Since it opened, I've had two close friends say they utilized the facility and they said it's changed their lives and how appreciative they are for the area residents," she said. "I'm very grateful.

Hematologist and oncologist Asif Masood touched on the importance of Jones-Dunklin providing care to thousands of southeast Arkansans without the necessity of traveling to larger cities nearby.

"The only way we see this cancer center is that it's nothing but good quality, a quality care that you can compare with any other big place, any other big institution, and we can proudly say we can match it," Masood said.

A pianist provides live music as visitors take a tour of the Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



An entrance to the Radiation Oncology section of the Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

