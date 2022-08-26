Cards in shape to take on Bearcats

"Hydrate, hydrate," Dollarway football Coach Martese Henry instructed his players after a series of conditioning drills on Wednesday afternoon.

The players took a break in the Dollarway Fieldhouse to grab Gatorade and water and prepare for the next round of practice.

Henry and his 3A Cardinals are focused on their first game this Friday at home against the 3A Booneville Bearcats.

"We're ready," Henry said. "Our defense feels good. I'd say we are 60 percent on offense. We are putting together a solid game plan."

Since 2018, the Cards have had five playoff games including last year's 3A state first-rounder against Glen Rose to end the season 5-5.

Henry is in his fifth year as Dollarway's coach. During that time, the Dollarway School District has been annexed into the Pine Bluff School District.

The good news for fans this year? District administrators and coaches set up schedules where the Zebras and Cardinals play at home on alternate weeks, except for Week 8 when both play at home. That means fans can watch a home game every week until weeks 9 and 10, when both teams are either on the road or are on an off-week.

"It was great that we worked it out," Henry said. "We are a united front in the Pine Bluff School District and fans can watch a lot of ball."

The Cardinals will be heavy on defense with returning starters. Nine seniors are on the roster, but six who had not played football since junior high came back to play this year. Henry has six players who are also on the track team -- meaning they can run. And run fast.

D'Marion Wallace starts as quarterback this year after backing up last year. The three-sport athlete -- football, track and baseball -- has a 3.6 grade point average and is savvy when it comes to offense.

Sophomore Davonte Wallace backs up as quarterback and tailback. He can play multiple positions, Henry said.

Henry knows Booneville is a force with a solid team that makes few mistakes and has a proven coach in Doc Crowley.

The Bearcats have a history of conference championships. They finished last year 13-2. Since 2018, they are 48-8.

For the last two years, the Bearcats were in the 3A playoffs but lost (quarterfinals and semifinals) to eventual state champion Harding Academy, which moves to 4A this fall. Their last state title was five years ago.

While Booneville is predicted to contend for a league title again this year, Henry said his team will be ready for them regardless of the Bearcats' potential.

"We will play Friday night, the Dollarway way -- 11 to the ball," Henry said. "Our boys know to be physical on impact. We've got our work cut out for us, but we match up well and we are ready."