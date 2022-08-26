Central Arkansas Library System officials OK changes to foundation’s bylaws on membership, term limits

Central Arkansas Library System board members on Thursday approved changes to the bylaws of the library system's affiliated foundation regarding the number of members, term limits and more.

The revisions allow the foundation's board of directors to expand from nine members to as many as 17 at some point in the future.

Eliza Borne, the library system's director of development, told system board members Thursday that Wilson Jones, the foundation's president, last year appointed a governance committee "to do some housekeeping" and read its articles and bylaws for consistency and possible amendments.

The committee then came up with some suggestions, she said.

In addition to the changes on membership and term limits, Borné said smaller changes would clarify the foundation's mission, formally establish what would happen in the "unlikely event" that the foundation were to dissolve, and require a two-thirds vote by foundation directors in order to amend the bylaws.

Library system board members approved the changes in a voice vote.

In a written report to board members prepared for Thursday's meeting, library system Executive Director Nate Coulter wrote that the foundation's board had decided to pursue the expansion "to enhance the reach into the community."

The foundation's bylaws require that any changes receive the approval of the library system's board, Coulter added.

In an email exchange following the board meeting, Borné explained that the previous version of the bylaws stated that nine members were to make up the foundation's board.

According to the new language, the board will consist of nine members, or any odd number of directors between seven and 17, as determined by the board.

With nine directors currently serving, Borné wrote that "no change to the present composition is proposed."

The new language on terms states that directors will serve three-year terms, or until a successor is appointed, and cannot serve more than three consecutive terms. The earlier language contained no provision on term limits, according to a section of text provided by Borné.

The foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

Its mission, according to the library system's 2021 annual report, "is to provide support for educational and cultural programming for the patrons, communities, and neighborhoods being served by the Central Arkansas Library System."

In a tax filing for 2019 -- the most recent year for which a report was available from the Internal Revenue Service's website -- the foundation reported receiving just over $1 million in total revenue compared to roughly $613,800 the year before.

Net assets or fund balances at the end of 2019 amounted to nearly $4.7 million, the foundation reported.