Children in India face ‘tomato flu’

A new, highly contagious viral infection that has been dubbed “tomato flu” is spreading among children in India, the country’s Health Ministry said this week.

At least 82 children younger than 5 had been infected by late July in the southern state of Kerala, after the first patient was identified there in May.

Infections have now been recorded in three other states — including 26 children between the ages of 1 and 9 in Odisha — the Times of India reported Thursday.

The infection gets its name from the “eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body that gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato,” according to an article published last week in the British medical journal Lancet. The blisters resemble those seen on young monkeypox patients.

The disease — which appears to spread through close contact and is not considered life-threatening — could be an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue rather than a viral infection, according to the article.

Tomato flu could also be a new variant of hand, foot and mouth disease, which is common among children younger than 5, the Lancet article said.



