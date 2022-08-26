Church News

BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 S. Pine St., will conduct its Youth Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be William Fells III, special projects coordinator for Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington's Office. Fells is responsible for coordinating events, initiatives, and various projects. Previously, he was an intern in the U.S. Department of Justice and a page in the U.S. Senate. He is a graduate of Ridgway Christian High School at Pine Bluff and the American University at Washington, D.C., where he majored in political science. Kerry Price Sr. is pastor and Jennifer Lee is youth director at Breath of Life.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker Ave., will celebrate its 101st anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in person and live-streamed on Facebook. The Rev. William Dwight McKissic, pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church at Arlington, Texas, will be the speaker. The Reunion Choir will rehearse at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. The theme is "Generation to Generation use us Lord Your will your way," Psalm 90: 1-2. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is pastor of Kings Highway.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will honor the first lady, Janice Lockett, and the women of the church with a brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday. New Community will also host its Kingdom Building program at 6 p.m. Sunday and the featured speaker will be Christine Allmond, a member of the church.

ST. ANDREW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH and Shannon Road Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School at Bryant Street Park from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 and Oct. 8. Lunch will be provided eacch day. The theme is Returning to the Value of Life, according to a news release.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will hold services honoring covid victims and front-line workers. Oct. 5 -- at 5:30 p.m., the church will recognize residents who died from covid-19. "If you would like to bring a photo of your loved one, we would gladly display them at the front of the church. Please have them in a frame," a spokesman said. Oct. 12 -- at 5:30 p.m., St. Joseph is honoring all the healthcare and area front-line workers who have come to the aid of those in need and saved so many lives. Details: St. Joseph Church, (870) 534-4701.

FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold a giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 31. The event includes home decor, small kitchen appliances, clothes for women, men and children; lawn equipment and health care products. The gifts will be available on a first-come first-serve basis, sponsored by the First Trinity CityServe Gift Ministry. Details: (870) 534-2873.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, will open its pantry at the new location, 1501 W. Second Ave., on Sept. 17. Food will be handed out from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

