Clean the Streets Day planned in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The city will participate in Keep America Beautiful's Great Arkansas Cleanup by organizing a "Clean the Streets Day," according to a news release.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup takes place each fall, according to the release.

Volunteers are needed to help pick up litter along Bentonville streets, trails and drainage ways. Trash bags, safety vests and gloves will be provided, according to the release.

For details and to sign up, visit the event page on SignUpGenius at https://bit.ly/3cj9y8s.

Contact Baylea Birchfield at bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com or (479) 271-3122 for more information.