COLUMNIST: We’re smart enough as a city to leave Christopher Columbus alone





If Mayor Lori Lightfoot were to follow the recent recommendations of the Chicago Monuments Project Advisory Committee and excise Christopher Columbus permanently from Grant Park, logic dictates that she should then immediately rename Columbus Drive. After all, a prominent city street is etched in the public consciousness far more than a statue.

Lightfoot could then declare that the city apologize for its participation in the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893 and vow never to mention it again. She might proclaim that no city dollars shall henceforth be spent in Columbus, Ohio, until those good citizens see their way toward renaming their city.

How could she justify merely mothballing some statue when all of those situations exist? It makes no sense whatsoever.

Such is the absurdity of the task of this committee.

Chicago has a variety of statues representing historical figures. None of them were perfect, all being human. This city long has accommodated a variety of ethnicities with a broad array of political opinions. Statues across the city represent that history.

Few would stand up to a purity test. But that is not the point. These are works of art. The bar for removing them should be higher than the faceless visage of Ceres, the Roman goddess of agriculture who stands atop the Board of Trade building, 45 stories over LaSalle Street.

Most certainly, they should not be carted off as a way to appease extremists who would destroy them.

The crux of this argument, of course, is whether or not these statues represent some kind of approved view of history, a kind of official narrative that must now be expurgated in the name of equity.

"Monuments are not innocent," wrote a member of the commission, Ohio State University professor John Low. "We have to understand the role of monuments and other commemorative sites and activities in developing a shared narrative of the past, present and future. These commemorations can ossify memory and create and perpetuate master narratives in which one view of past events is granted legitimacy at the expense of other views."

Low has a good point. Most statues are erected of and by the powerful. But what he does not acknowledge here is that the removal of statues also creates a master narrative, just one that happens to be more to his liking at this moment.

And let's remember that statues wax and wane in popularity. Historical legacies are anything but stable, especially these days.