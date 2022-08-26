UAPB to host High School Day

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host High School Day at 3 p.m. Sept. 10. Activities will include college tours, a college fair, a football game, and a pre-game show featuring high school bands and UAPB’s band, known as “M4” (the Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South), according to a news release from the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, a non-profit community-based organization, will hold its food distribution Sept. 13. Food will be given away from 10 a.m. until all food boxes are gone. Participants must be present to receive a food box, according to a news release.

TOPPS sets clinic for routine kids’ shots

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, a non-profit community-based organization, will partner with Arkansas Children Hospital for a free vaccination clinic for children to receive routine vaccinations for back to school.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. TOPPS will distribute backpacks to students and food will be available at the event, according to a news release.

ACH is hosting free immunization clinics to ensure all children are up to date on their routine vaccinations. Parents are asked to bring immunization records, but they’re not required, according to the release.

TOPPS’ programs to begin

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, a non-profit community-based organization, is opening enrollment for several programs, according to a news release.

The following sessions begin Sept. 12 and will be held 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday: After-school tutoring; Girls and Boys mentoring programs for ages 7-18; and Grab and Go food program for ages 5-18.

Parents or guardians may enroll students starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 or Sept. 10. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

GFPB prepares for 2022 Mistletoe Magic

Go Forward Pine Bluff is preparing for this year’s Mistletoe Magic: Believe in Miracles holiday activities.

The festivities will begin with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 29 at the Civic Center Plaza. In the past, the ceremony was held at the plaza at Sixth Avenue and Main Street, but due to the upcoming construction on the plaza, it had to be moved. The time will be announced later, according to a news release.

The annual Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 1. The parade route and time will be announced later.

Mistletoe Magic will consist of several family-oriented events designed to kick off the holiday season, hosted by GFPB and others.

For bands and organizations interested in participating in the Mistletoe Magic events, send emails to info@goforwardpb.org or call (870) 939-6900.

NAACP state conference set

The Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP will be held in person at Little Rock after more than two years, according to a news release.

A highlight of the conference will be the Dr. Jerry Jewell Freedom Fund Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Sheraton Four Points, 925 S University Ave., Little Rock.

Fort Smith Mayor George B. McGill will be the keynote speaker. McGill is the first Black mayor the city and plans to begin his second term in 2023, according to the release.

“The theme of this year’s celebration, This is Power, is the testament of the strength of the NAACP,” said Wanda V. Neal of Pine Bluff, banquet committee chair. “We have weathered many a storm and the past two years has been no exception, but we are committed to continuing the fight here in Arkansas.” Banquet tickets are available for purchase for $40 per ticket or $400 per table. Details: Wanda V. Neal, (870) 540-7399 or wanda_v_neal@hotmail.com or Mary Liddell,

(870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.