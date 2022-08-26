Constitution clear

One often hears that "states' rights" are enshrined and preserved in the 10th Amendment to the Constitution. Not so. The 10th Amendment says: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people." See how often the word "rights" appears in the amendment? Zero!

Now look at the Ninth Amendment: "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people." See how often the word "states" appears. Zero.

We've all heard people blather about "states' rights." But states don't have "rights" under the Constitution. People do. If you are a passionate believer in the "doctrine" of "states' rights," you'll have to argue that they are implied in the text of the Constitution because they're not written. There is a class of "implied rights" for people: The right to privacy, the right to marry who you want, the right to reproductive freedom, and others.

The Constitution is clear about who gets rights and who gets powers. States get some powers, though not all. People get both rights and powers. So the Constitution is explicit and unmistakable in not granting "rights" to states and equally explicit in reserving the possibility that people have a right to privacy and all that goes with it.

Let's consider that "implied" "unenumerated" right to privacy. The Fourth Amendment says: "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated ... ." Furthermore, the 14th Amendment states that "No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws." Invasion of personal security, unreasonable seizures, and deprivation of life, liberty, and property without due process of law are, in the words of the 10th Amendment, "prohibited by [the Constitution] to the States"--right?

The fundamental rule of legal interpretation is to assume a text is intended to make sense, look at the text as presented, and determine whether there is any way to make sense of it as written. If you can, history, the framers, original intent, etc., don't matter. If you can make sense of legal writing without resorting to other information, you should stop at that point.

Can you--you don't have to be a lawyer to do this--make sense of "The right of the people to be secure in their persons ... against unreasonable ... seizures ... shall not be violated"? If you are not willing to be forced to give up a kidney or a pint of blood to save another's life, why are you willing to force a woman to bear a child?

Is it clear from the 14th Amendment that the state cannot incarcerate a person without due process of law or require them to devote nine months, or 18 years and nine months, to "community service" without due process of law? Or to require a person to risk death without due process of law? It's clear to us. Should the answer be different if the beneficiary of the seizure is unborn instead of already born? Why?

States have "powers," but don't have "rights." Individual rights circumscribe state powers. Among those rights, under the black and white text of the Constitution is the right not to have one's life put at risk or liberty taken away for a lengthy term of years without "due process of law." Therefore, the government can deprive a person of rights only according to the law applied by a court.

A legislature can't simply pass a law that deprives a class of people of their rights under the Constitution. They've tried that, with slavery, with Jim Crow, etc., and it's unconstitutional. States don't have that power.

Jim Burt is an attorney in Irving, Texas. Richard Emmel is a Little Rock teacher.