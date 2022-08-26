Convicted murderer found dead at Malvern prison

A 42-year-old inmate was found hanged in his locked single-person cell at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Jason Bramlett was spotted by prison staff on Wednesday morning. He was taken to the prison infirmary and pronounced dead a few minutes before 10 a.m. Wednesday, the release states.

Bramlett was serving a 55-year sentence for first-degree murder.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the death as an apparent suicide. The Department of Corrections will also carry out an internal investigation.