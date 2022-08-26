Marriage Licenses

Randy Davis, 59, and Rebecca Domon, 52, both of Little Rock.

Floyd Moss, 43, and Quante Blakely, 38, both of Jacksonville.

Alberto Hernandez, 35, and Janet Walker, 33, both of Maumelle.

Prentice McCullum, 41, and Latorry Stelivan, 30, both of Little Rock.

Justin Brown, 38, and Patricia Herbert, 43, both of Little Rock.

James Godfrey, 40, and Cara Fowler, 40, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Hawkins, 31, and Kayla Shaffer, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3023. Patricia Moreno v. Mauricio Vera.

22-3024. April Davis v. Cordell Davis.

22-3029. LC Davis v. Diana Davis.

22-3030. Erica Butler v. Calvin Butler.

22-3031. Patrice Thomas v. Kevin Jordan, Sr.

22-3035. Miah Hunt v. Amanda Hunt.

22-3036. Angela Shorter v. Gene Shorter.

22-3038. Ciara Sponer v. James Sponer.

GRANTED

21-4168. Randy Bloom, Jr. v. Erin Frith.

22-1855. Joseph Saeler v. Carmen Saeler.