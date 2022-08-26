DANNY'S BOYS

PRAIRIE GROVE — Prairie Grove is home to one of the most consistent winners in the state with a fistful of conference champions and a 24-game regular season winning streak that stretched from 2014 to 2017.

But the Tigers weren’t always so sturdy. Far from it.

For the longest, football was an afterthought at Prairie Grove, which is still known for Civil War reenactments at Battlefield State Park, a downtown filled with antique shops, and its annual Clothesline Fair, where square-dancing teams with names like Buckles & Bows, Rowdy Rounders and Tumblin’ Tumbleweeds entertain large crowds.

In the 1980s, Prairie Grove held the state’s longest losing streak (22 consecutive) that ended with a 25-8 victory over a first-year program that’s well known today as Shiloh Christian. The victory was trumpeted in the October 1989 edition of the weekly Prairie Grove Enterprise and the Tigers added a win over Lincoln for a 2-8 season that came after consecutive 0-10 campaigns in 1987 and 1988.

So, what reversed Prairie Grove’s losing ways? One man, two words.

“Danny Abshier,” said Lena Womack, a fan who has supported Prairie Grove athletics since her arrival in town in 1975. “Danny’s one of the best and he’s been here a long time.”

Abshier arrived in Prairie Grove 33 years ago, first as an assistant then as the Tigers’ head coach in 1993. Abshier brought with him a sense of toughness that served him well as a football standout at neighboring Farmington and in college at Henderson State.

Even today, few teams are more fundamentally sound or tackle to the ground better than the Tigers.

“I like to call them country strong,” said Lynn Gregson, a member of the town’s Planning Commission who broadcasts Prairie Grove games at PG-Tigersonline. “It starts with Danny. Coach Abshier always has them in shape and ready to play. When you play Prairie Grove, you know you’re going to be hit.”

Abshier is a throwback to the days when teams ran the football and attempted to dominate the line of scrimmage in tight formations. His teams line up in the few-frills, old-school Wing-T offense and have produced a number of standout running backs.

He’s also more than the football coach. Abshier is a throwback in a sense that he waters, fertilizes and mows the natural grass field at Tiger Stadium. In a time when schools are increasingly installing artificial turf on the fields, the Tigers keep it real.

Abshier takes great pride in the upkeep of Tiger Stadium and he enjoys talking lawn care as much as he does the intricacies of the Wing-T offense that’s served him so well over the years.

“I started mowing the grass when I first came here as an assistant,” Abshier said. “It’s something that has to be done anywhere they still play on grass and it’s kind of fun with those Zero-Turn mowers. I just try to make it look as good as it can out here, the way it should be.”

A pivotal year for Abshier at Prairie Grove came in 1996 when the Tigers posted a 6-5 record. That first winning season served as a springboard for 1997, when Prairie Grove finished 11-3 and won a conference championship for the first time since 1963.

“When we made the playoffs for the first time since whenever, the red carpet was rolled out and it was so much fun because we were winning,” Abshier said. “People here weren’t used to that.”

Football fans in Prairie Grove are very much accustomed to winning since the 2000s when the Tigers reached the state semifinals in 2003 and 2012 and the Class 4A state finals in 2015. Prairie Grove finished 13-2 in 2015 and won playoff games against Jonesboro Westside, Ashdown, Star City and Arkadelphia before losing 39-20 to Nashville in the championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Prairie Grove led 20-19 at halftime on a team that featured quarterback Sam Dodd, running back Blake Faulk, receiver Issac Disney and tight end Dylan Soehner, who went on to play at Iowa State and sign as an undrafted free agent in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.

“That team had a lot of weapons on offense,” Gregson said. “But I tell you, we’ve had debates between the guys on our broadcast as to the best Prairie Grove team. We’ve come up with the 2012 team that only averaged giving up 3 points a game in the regular season. The 2001 team went undefeated (10-0) in the regular season then lost in the first round. The 2013 team was really good. They had a bad night and got bounced in the second round of the playoffs by Valley View. The 2015 team gets a lot of credit because they made it to the finals, but there’s been some other teams that have been really good.”

In 2020, Abshier earned his 200th career victory at Prairie Grove when the Tigers beat rival Farmington 19-7 while posting a 10-2 record. He’s back for another season with the Tigers after leading Prairie Grove to a 9-3 campaign in 2021.

Each year presents new challenges and the Tigers will be severely tested while making the move from Class 4A to Class 5A because of the continued growth of the community. The Tigers have been assigned to the 5A-West Conference where top programs like Harrison, Alma and Clarksville await the newcomers. The move will also reunite Prairie Grove with Farmington, its longtime rival.

“It was kind of a surprise for me,” Abshier said, “because I thought it was going to be after this cycle. So, what do you do? You go out and do the best that you can.”

Each year is a challenge but Prairie Grove should be able to contend in the 5A-West with the return of standout players like senior running back Ethan Miller and Ryder Orr, a dominant player in the middle of the defense for the Tigers, who open the season at home against Huntsville on Sept. 2.

Prairie Grove was picked fifth in a preseason poll of the league coaches, a projection that won’t sit well with players from a program long accustomed to winning under coach Abshier.

“We plan to win the 5A-West” Orr said. “I don’t think there’s any reason we shouldn’t be on top.”

