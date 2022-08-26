EDITORIAL: Cancel culture

President Biden made good on his promise to cancel some student debt this week. His administration--his signature--will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for a lot of people making under $125K a year ($250K for married couples filing jointly). And if you were a Pell Grant recipient, that amount could double to $20,000.

Doubtless, some will cheer this. Especially those who aren't making $125,000 a year and who have student debt.

(Strange, but in America today, the president is still getting criticized from his left. Many scolds way over there wanted even more from his pen.)

But canceling thousands of dollars in college loan debt isn't much of a progressive move, is it? Surely there are a lot of young engineers and architects and communications folks and computer science IT types and finance people who will have their loans paid down (or off) while those who didn't attend college, and don't have college paydays, will be required to join the rest of us in paying more in taxes. Remember, this debt doesn't disappear. It goes on the national credit card. And the papers say it could mean an additional $300 billion in debt.

Debt that we'll all have to pay. Eventually.

The more conservative of the commentariat call President Biden's student debt idea a bribe. For votes. And it might work for some (younger) people. The papers say this move could offer some forgiveness for as many as 43 million people.

But what about all those who've paid their college debts themselves over the years? And who kept their word? Might they be somewhat taken aback to have been played for saps? We're not sure if canceling this debt is an overall positive or negative for the president's party yet.

But besides all the politics, what will be the effect(s) of this decision?

For one, say goodbye to the so-called deficit reduction in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget told the papers that the debt forgiveness, combined with postponing debt payments again, "would consume nearly 10 years of deficit reduction from the Inflation Reduction Act." The Hill newspaper said one of the arguments Democrats made in favor of the act was to "cut the country's future deficits by north of $200 billion in the next 10 years, as a means to fight inflation." But the president's signature this past week just ate that.

Speaking of inflation, putting hundreds of billions of dollars back on the streets isn't the way to fight that problem, either. We'll be interested to see the inflation numbers after this debt cancellation goes into effect.

And of the future? Listen to Brian Riedl, a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute, which The Washington Post described as a center-right think-tank:

"Canceling student debt is expensive, inflationary, and unfair to those who paid their student loans and most likely illegal," he told the paper. But the most interesting part of his statement:

"It does nothing to prevent universities from raising costs and students from borrowing more money in anticipation of future loan forgiveness."

Exactly. Because these young people are smart. And educable. And if they know that Uncle Sucker has picked up the tab this time, surely he will again. Especially since folks in Congress, such as Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, are demanding even more.

This is government. Which means $10,000 is now the minimum baseline for debt forgiveness. Future executive orders of this kind will treat that as the floor. And pile even more on that national credit card.

People learn, especially young people in college. What does this action teach them? Besides that paying off loans is only optional, and if they sign enough loans then the government will just cancel them.

The whole idea of writing off loans that have already been taken out goes against everything some of us have been taught about obligation. What message does this send to young Americans, and not just young Americans, about their word, their duty?

If this latest idea from the Free Lunch Crowd gains momentum, what's next?

Will the government take, and write off, our mortgages next?

If not, why not?

And we're still wondering about the farmer or the plumber who didn't go to college. How do they feel about subsidizing their young banker's education?

If this is progressive and responsible, what would regressive and reckless look like?