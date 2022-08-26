El Dorado Food Festival returns Sept. 1

Summer is drawing to a close and El Dorado’s fall festival and event season is just around the corner.

Kicking off the season in the city is the third annual El Dorado Food Festival, which is set for Sept. 1 - 30.

The festival is a month-long celebration that offers foodies the opportunity to explore a variety of eateries in El Dorado and to win prizes for their participation.

The event also serves to stimulate business and increase customer traffic for the local food service industry.

The festival is presented by the El Dorado Insider -- a quarterly magazine that highlights people, places, events and other points of interest in the city -- and the El Dorado Advertising and Promotion Commission.

In 2020, the Insider staff introduced the concept of the festival in response to a statewide mandate that temporarily suspended indoor dining at bars and restaurants.

Local restaurateurs and promoters teamed up with The Diamond Agency, the city's ad agency of record and publisher of the Insider, to develop a promotional campaign to restore business that was lost due to the mandate.

In the summer of 2020, The Diamond Agency reached out to the commission with a funding request for the festival.

At the time, Don Hale, owner of The Diamond Agency, explained that the festival would be unique in that it would go on for, then, two months and would entail local eateries offering coupons with specials and discounts to incentivize area residents and out-of-town visitors to carry out or dine in when available.

Customers who patronized participating restaurants during the festival period and submitted contest entry forms would be eligible for drawings to win prizes, including a grand, cash prize.

Hale noted that most of the participating eateries are locally owned.

"The El Dorado Advertising and Promotion Commission has stepped up again this year to provide financial assistance and help stimulate traffic in our local restaurants," said Hale.

"The commission's support allows the agency to place billboard ads, secure television spots and print over 7,500 coupons," he continued. "Participation from local restaurants has been great."

In addition to the El Dorado A&P Commission and El Dorado Insider, other sponsors of the festival are Murphy USA, Michelob Ultra, Hepco, Inc., Distributors, Glenn Mechanical and Standard Lithium.