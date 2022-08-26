Epstein friend sued by unpaid lawyer

DENVER — A law firm that helped defend Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, is suing her, her brother and husband, saying it was not paid more than $878,000 for its work.

Denver-based Haddon, Morgan and Foreman allege in a lawsuit filed Monday that Maxwell put her brother Kevin Maxwell in charge of paying her legal fees after she was arrested in 2020 but that he paid only a fraction of what they had charged.

Kevin Maxwell urged the firm to keep working on appeal issues after she was convicted despite the unpaid bills and had blamed Maxwell’s husband, Scott Borgerson, for getting in the way of making payments, according to the lawsuit filed in Denver.

The lawsuit alleges that Borgerson formed a limited liability company to buy real estate to shield his wife’s assets from creditors.

Two lawyers at the law firm — Laura Menninger and Jeffrey Pagliuca — were part of Maxwell’s legal team during her trial in New York.

Maxwell was found guilty in December of sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and two conspiracy charges.