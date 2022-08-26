‘FernGully’ package celebrates 30 years

Animation specialist Bill Kroyer has directed only a single feature over his long career, 1992's "FernGully: The Last Rainforest." The family classic is now coming out in a deluxe Blu-ray/DVD package from Shout Factory for its 30th anniversary.

Despite all the time that has passed, Kroyer says his environmental fable was far from a museum piece.

The tale follows a fairy named Crysta (Samantha Mathis) who unexpectedly has to save her enchanted forest from a logging company that employs an amiable human named Zak (Jonathan Ward). Knocking down the trees also unleashes the pollution demon Hexxus (Tim Curry from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"), which endangers everybody else.

NOT A TIME CAPSULE

"You don't have to turn on the news to find out it's getting worse," Kroyer says. "It's getting catastrophically worse. Don't be deluded. There's that whole Colorado River crisis going on, the warming of the arctic. There's never been a time for a movie like 'FernGully' than now."

Curiously, the old-school techniques behind the 4K transfer ended up making the film's vibrant palette look better in the new medium.

When "FernGully" was made, Disney had been using the CAPS (Computer Animation Production System), which scanned animators' pencil sketches so they could be inked and painted digitally. Except for one sequence, "The Batty Rap," everything was literally done by hand.

"The Blu-ray we're releasing (this week) has the advantage of being taken from the original emulsion, that film, which makes it unbelievably great with the high-resolution, 4K resolution in the high dynamic range color," Kroyer says. "We did this transfer a couple of months ago, and I was seeing things I hadn't seen in 30 years. You can see the delineated lines the effects artists drew.

"We only did the 'Batty Rap' sequence digitally because we were making our movie [on] a very tight budget and a very tight schedule. We were approached by a third-party company called Sidley Wright & Associates. In those days, all these companies were breaking ground every day with new techniques, and Sidley Wright said we have that ability to take your animation drawings and paint them digitally, and that was brand new. And they said not only will we do it, but we'll do for such a low price that you can't possibly refuse ..."

Nonetheless, replicating the Australian rain forest that inspired author Diana Young's stories and later the film required a lot of actual trees. As the bonus features on the Blu-ray point out, "FernGully" was one of the first movies where animation paper was recycled.

"To make 'FernGully,' we used half a million sheets of paper, something like a ton of paper, so a lot of trees went down. Ironically, for years after I made 'FernGully,' I was getting letters from logging industry thinking that I was anti-logging, which, of course, I'm not. Logging, if it's done in a managed way, is just a business, like raising cattle. Just be conscious of the fact that your environment has to be carefully kept. We should not be wantonly or randomly destroying it. That was the single message of the movie," Kroyer says.

PROMISING DEBUTS

In the closing credits, you can hear Elton John performing the first song he specifically wrote for a cartoon, years before his work on "The Lion King." Curry was also a rookie at animation. Also making his animation debut was Robin Williams, who played Batty Koda, an escapee from a testing lab, who didn't care much for people. (Zak winds up having to help Crysta save her home while convincing Batty that humans aren't all bad.) Williams' turn as the Genie in "Aladdin" came out later in the year.

The new Blu-ray includes videotapes of the actors performing with each other while recording their lines. Often actors sit in a booth alone.

"We made a big deal about that," Kroyer says. "We wanted them to react to each other. It was only in the retakes when we would have a solo actor in the studio. Believe me, people loved working with Robin because he was the greatest and the funniest. We were so blessed to get him in his first role as an animated character. Batty Koda is the centerpiece of the movie because he's a symbol of the natural world that has been invaded and abused by man.

"The toughest part of my role was choosing the best Robin Williams takes because there were so many great ones."

TECH VS. ART

Kroyer has directed just one feature, but his career goes back to Disney's 1981 feature "The Fox and the Hound." He also spent several years as Senior Animation Director at Rhythm & Hues, a special effects studio that contributed to movies that didn't seem like eye candy extravaganzas. For example, he contributed his talents to "The Green Mile." There's also the recurring theme of ambivalence about technology. He contributed to the animation in "TRON," and his Oscar-nominated short "Technological Threat" (1988) features pencil pushers rebelling against a robot takeover.

"I was a Disney-trained animator doing character animation, but 'TRON" was a new challenge," he says. "We discovered you could do things with a computer that you could never do by hand. But by the mid-'80s, I got frustrated because the computer had not gotten the sophistication for character acting, and I missed that."

While Kroyer worked with then-new digital tools to make the short, which is on YouTube, he notes: "The theme of that film is 'Will technology replace art, will robots replace hand drawings?' That was a question we had at the very beginning of computer graphics. I'm happy to say at the end of 'Technological Threat,' the drawing guy beats the computer guy. I think that will always be true. The magic of 2D, hand-drawn animation will never be replaced because 2D can create any kind of illusion. It doesn't have to be based on any kind of 3D model. It's what the artist draws and makes you believe."