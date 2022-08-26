Food-insecure Arkansans targeted in 3-year, $255,000 federal grant to UAMS





SPRINGDALE -- As part of an effort to reduce hunger in Arkansas, AmeriCorps and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will send 25 new members to communities across the state to assist Arkansans in procuring healthy, nutritious meals.

"[We will] not stop until all are fed in Arkansas," said John Gillenwater, an AmeriCorps VISTA member at the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. "I've seen how many of our neighbors go hungry regularly, and every person deserves access to healthy, nutritious food."

Addressing food insecurity "is so important in Arkansas, and I love that we're getting more people involved," said Julia Nall, who served a year with AmeriCorps VISTA at Apple Seeds -- a nonprofit teaching farm in Fayetteville that instructs youths on how to prepare nutritious meals and provides surplus produce to local schools -- and will continue with the AmeriCorps FoodCorps division. It's crucial to "get food to people, but making sure that's healthy, fresh food is huge."

The three-year, $255,000 grant from AmeriCorps to UAMS announced Thursday is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan and is part of AmeriCorps VISTA's food security initiative.

UAMS "will do the hiring, and we'll do the training," said Emily Guerrero, public affairs specialist for AmeriCorps. Applications for those 25 positions are currently being accepted, and anyone interested can apply online at americorps.gov/serve.

The AmeriCorps VISTA food security initiative started in 2020 with a comprehensive and collaborative approach to ending hunger, according to Natasha Dabrowski, office of external affairs press secretary for AmeriCorps. AmeriCorps has awarded more than $2 million in grants to organizations addressing hunger in their states during the covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, "four in 10 Americans visited food banks for the first time," so food insecurity is prevalent in Arkansas and nationwide, which is why AmeriCorps has prioritized the issue with initiaitves like the one announced Thursday, said Daniel Dunlap, who began his AmeriCorps career as a VISTA member and is now the AmeriCorps South Central deputy regional administrator. "Our nation will be better with partnerships like this one."

"The Biden-Harris Administration's historic American Rescue Plan investment enabled AmeriCorps to expand our food security efforts in communities with the greatest need," AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith stated in a press release. "UAMS' programs not only address immediate hunger, but they also prioritize public health education and agricultural production to disrupt the cycle of food access issues."

Hunger affects one in eight Americans and more than 400,000 Arkansans, and the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research collaborates with Arkansas organizations serving diverse food-insecure populations, according to UAMS. The 25 new AmeriCorps recruits will expand capacity and increase food access by supporting charitable food systems, local agriculture and production programs, improving coordination and connection to essential services, and boosting availability of culturally and medically appropriate foods.

"Our work is grounded in partnerships with the community, [and we're] dedicated to making sure every Arkansan has the resources to live a healthy life," said Pearl McElfish, UAMS Office of Community Health & Research division director. The 25 recruits will "build capacity to address food insecurity [and] implement more than 100,000 hours of work, an astounding commitment."

Providing "access to healthy food is important for people to live healthy lives, participate in their communities, and support themselves and their families," said Emily English, assistant professor in the Office of Community Health and Research at UAMS. "When you don't have that, it can create a variety of health concerns, [as well as] a cycle of stress and costs."

AmeriCorps, created in 1993 by then-President Bill Clinton, is the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, and the agency places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in service roles each year.

Both Gillenwater and Nall urged individuals to consider service with AmeriCorps.

"It's a paid learning experience," said Gillenwater, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville graduate and "fifth-generation" Arkansan. "AmeriCorps gave me direction, purpose, and meaning."

"It's been an invaluable experience, and I've gotten to be part of something bigger," said Nall, also a U of A graduate. "You also make a lot of community connections."





Daniel Dunlap (left), AmeriCorps South Central deputy regional administrator, and John Gillenwater, AmeriCorps VISTA member, listen Thursday as Pearl McElfish, of the Office of Community Health and Research at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences talks about a new grant, funded by the American Rescue Plan, awarded to the UAMS as a part of AmeriCorps VISTA’s food security initiative. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





