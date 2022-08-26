For public safety

Two weekends ago, there were 17 shootings in Little Rock. Last Friday, a shooting in downtown Little Rock's River Market left bullet holes in the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce Building. Violent crime is increasing in central Arkansas, and the violence that threatens our public well-being and safety is simply unacceptable.

This past Monday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a press conference announcing he has asked the Arkansas Legislative Council to consider additional funding for state prosecutors, public defenders, and another crisis stabilization unit. Those are all great long-term solutions to combat our state's increasing crime rate.

Pulaski County has a long history of investing in similar services, like our own crisis stabilization unit staffed by UAMS, after-school programs provided by Youth Services, and our ongoing commitment to justice reform as a research action site for Advancing Pretrial Policy and Research.

But there's still a big piece of the puzzle missing in Governor Hutchinson's request. Yes, we have long-term solutions in place, but we also need short-term solutions to address the immediate needs of our communities. We desperately need more state funding to address the lack of maximum-security beds in state prisons.

Our state prisons are overcrowded because they don't have enough maximum-security beds, so they back up into county jails. County jails are built for local inmates, but due to the overcrowding of state inmates, they don't have the room to house the inmates they are supposed to serve.

What is most troubling is that, due to the lack of space, the governor has had to repeatedly use the Emergency Powers Act to declare an overcrowding emergency that allows inmates to be released early.

This means felons, including violent offenders, are being released after serving as little as a sixth of their sentence. From 2010 to 2020, emergency overcrowding in state prisons and county jails has resulted in an average of 2,000 inmates being released early per year. Recent data from the Arkansas Department of Corrections reported that almost half of Arkansas inmates released in 2017 were arrested or re-incarcerated within three years.

Meanwhile, Pulaski County alone subsidizes the Department of Corrections approximately $3.5 million a year by holding state prisoners in its jail. The Pulaski County jail historically uses 25-30 percent of its capacity to house state prisoners, and as of the August 2022 local inmate cost report verified by Legislative Audit, each state inmate in the jail costs the county $71.29 per day. The state reimburses the county only $40 per day to house its prisoners, shirking its responsibility and forcing the counties to make up the difference.

If an inmate is released after serving as little as a sixth of their time, does the inmate have enough rehabilitation to avoid committing crime again? If violent offenders in Arkansas are serving only a fraction of their sentences, have we thought about how that's impacting victims and the public, the ones we're supposed to protect?

Here's a solution: The Arkansas General Assembly's budget has a $1.6 billion surplus. The last time Arkansas opened a new prison was in 2003. Since 2015, county jails have had to add 2,154 beds. The state has appropriated $75 million to add 498 maximum-security beds in the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, but that is only a drop in the bucket. It's time for the General Assembly to adequately fund the Department of Corrections in order to staff its prisons and add necessary maximum-security beds for violent offenders.

The JFA Institute, the longtime corrections consultant for the Department of Corrections, has recommended that, to improve outcomes for inmates, the number of state prisoners being held in the county jail has to be reduced. The institute also estimates an increase in prison population, urging the addition of 3,500 more prison beds in Arkansas.

If the state does not take immediate action, the county jail will continue to run beyond capacity with a large population of state inmates, hindering the county from rehabilitating and effectively serving county prisoners. Violent offenders will continue to be released early into our communities.

It's time for the state to prioritize public safety. Let's make sure that when a violent crime is committed, the state has enough resources to ensure the offender does their time.

Barry Hyde serves as Pulaski County judge. He is unopposed for re-election.