FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Fort Smith Film Fest

Saturday

Hula Hooping For Kids -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sew Simple -- Learn to sew with professional instructors and the library's sewing machines, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

MUFON -- The local chapter of the Mutual UFO Network, 10 a.m.-noon, Explore Scientific, just behind the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Springdale. 422-9586.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Ann Henry Board Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Used Book Sale -- Nonfiction, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

NWA Pipe & Tobacco Show -- 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ash & Ember and Creekside Taproom in Siloam Springs. Hosted by Ash & Ember. facebook.com/AshEmberPipes.

Meditation and Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo -- With Holly Roomsburg, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

Family Story Time -- 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series -- "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," 2 p.m., and "Grease," 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12 per person per film. www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

"Collision: When Visions Come" -- Eight local artists create and perform together for one night only, 5-9 p.m., throughout the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

__

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Woven, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com