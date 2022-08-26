Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring Fort Smith Film Fest

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Brandon Goldsmith, president of the River Valley Film Society, speaks at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at TempleLive in Fort Smith. Goldsmith, along with J. Michael Smith, CFO of TGE Global Entertainment, Trace Andres, VP of commercial banking at Arvest Bank, and Talicia Richardson, executive director of 64.6 Downtown, announced to media details about the 2022 Fort Smith International Film Festival. The event, whose theme in its second year is borderlands, will take place Aug. 26 and 27 at TempleLive. Visit nwaonline.com/220123Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Saturday

Hula Hooping For Kids -- 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. ozarkfolkways.org.

Sew Simple -- Learn to sew with professional instructors and the library's sewing machines, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

MUFON -- The local chapter of the Mutual UFO Network, 10 a.m.-noon, Explore Scientific, just behind the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Springdale. 422-9586.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Ann Henry Board Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Used Book Sale -- Nonfiction, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. fortsmithlibrary.org.

NWA Pipe & Tobacco Show -- 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Ash & Ember and Creekside Taproom in Siloam Springs. Hosted by Ash & Ember. facebook.com/AshEmberPipes.

Meditation and Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo -- With Holly Roomsburg, 11 a.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

Family Story Time -- 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Celebrating LGBTQ+ Artists, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Victory Film Series -- "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," 2 p.m., and "Grease," 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12 per person per film. www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

"Collision: When Visions Come" -- Eight local artists create and perform together for one night only, 5-9 p.m., throughout the Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

__

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Woven, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. usingart.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT