Getting it straight

A legislative subcommittee unanimously approved a $27,418 per year pay raise Wednesday for Arkansas PBS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Courtney Pledger, clearing a hurdle after previous pushback from legislators on the network's viewership and content. The move awaits final approval from the Arkansas Legislative Council, which is scheduled to meet today. Pledger's current salary is $152,581.94 a year which would be increased by 18% to $180,000 if approved by the Legislative Council. An article and headline on the PBS director's compensation in Thursday's editions had some incorrect figures.