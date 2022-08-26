Hampton making immediate impact

The 11th in a series previewing position groups for the Unversity of Arkansas football team.

FAYETTEVILLE — It happened four years later than Terry Hampton hoped, but he’s finally getting his shot to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Hampton, a fifth-year senior defensive tackle from El Dorado, transferred from Arkansas State University and has worked his way into the Razorbacks’ playing rotation.

Having appendicitis as a junior and a knee injury as a senior in high school impacted Hampton’s recruiting options.

“I definitely was a Razorback,” Hampton said of growing up cheering for the University of Arkansas. “My pops, he always wanted me to play for the Razorbacks.

“Life has come full circle, and I’m here now for sure.” Hampton said he’s grateful ASU continued to recruit him and offered a scholarship.

Ranked the No. 123 defensive tackle nationally by 247Sports.com, he also was recruited by Memphis, Tulsa, Texas State, Tulane and Louisiana-Monroe.

After playing in 36 games for the Red Wolves, including 19 starts, Hampton went into the transfer portal. He was limited to six games last season after suffering another knee injury, but Houston and SMU showed interest.

Then Arkansas made an offer.

“I took it as soon as possible,” Hampton said. “It was a no-brainer.” Hampton’s emergence in practice has been important because junior Taurean Carter suffered a knee injury in the spring that might sideline him the entire season and junior college transfer Taylor Lewis entered the transfer portal.

“Terry Hampton has been a blessing for us,” Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. “He’s really done a nice job in there.” Hampton’s new teammates continually have commented on the strength of the 6-1, 314-pounder.

“From what I’ve seen, Terry’s been dominant, man. Very dominant,” said redshirt junior Eric Gregory, who is working at tackle and end. “He’s more of a shorter guy, but he’s not too short. So he has that power. He has that punch.” Fifth-year senior tackle Isaiah Nichols also said he thinks highly of Hampton, who had 61 tackles at ASU.

“He’s a vet,” Nichols said. “Obviously he hasn’t been in this league, but he’s played defensive line a lot. He has experience, he knows technique and he’s a very physical player. There’s things that I can take from him. His level of physicality, his quickness and his violence.” Senior end Zach Williams said Hampton plays with great technique.

“Even if someone gets their hands on him, he finds a way to get their hands off of him,” Williams said.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams joked that Hampton eats weights.

“Terry’s been very impressive,” Adams said. “He has heavy hands. He plays with great pad level. He’s been a great addition for us. We’re grateful to have him. He’s going to definitely be a big part of our success this year.” Nichols, from Springdale, has played in 37 games, including 11 starts, and made 64 tackles.

“Being the guy with probably the most experience here, I have to hold myself to a very high standard because I have to be able to hold the other guys in the room to a high standard, too,” said Nichols, who is 6-3 and 305 pounds. “Coach Adams told us to be at breakfast one time and I was late, and he told me, ‘Lead from the front,’ and that’s something I’ve been working on. I have to hold myself to a higher standard.

“I have to push myself harder and I have to be more detailed on the stuff Coach wants us to do because I can’t lead the guys in the room if I’m not doing that.” Nichols not only wants to set a good example, but he’s a vocal leader.

“I feel like Isaiah is the core in our room,” Gregory said. “He’s been here for so long. He helps everyone with the playbook.” Gregory said he’s seen Nichols progress mentally as well as physically.

“Every down he’s after it. He’s getting us right,” Gregory said. “We’re tired and he’s like, ‘C’mon, lock in. We’ve got to get this. We’ve got to get off the field.’ It’s just what we need on the D-line and he’s giving it to us.” Adams is in his first season at Arkansas after previous coaching stops included Ouachita Baptist, Southern Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, East Carolina, Mississippi State and Florida International.

“Isaiah is as solid as I’ve ever had,” Adams said. “He’s always coaching the younger guys.” Gregory, 6-4 and 303 pounds, has played in 24 games with 10 starts. He’s made 58 tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks, and had an interception against Tennessee in 2020.

“I want to show my ability that I can get after the passer and I can also stop the run,” Gregory said. “So I feel like to take my game to the next level, I’ve got to focus on being more consistent.” The tackle position got a boost with the return of Marcus Miller’s return to practice Thursday after he missed most of camp because of a knee injury. Pittman said he expects Miller, a junior from Warren, to be ready in the opener against Cincinnati on Sept. 3.

Redshirt freshman Cam Ball, who played in two games last season, has been getting consistent work at second-team tackle. Nico Davillier, a true freshman from Maumelle, has moved from end to tackle to help with depth.

“Nico’s raw, but he’s a very physical kid who runs hard, plays hard,” Adams said. “Right now the challenge is just learning and understanding how he fits into the defense.” Hampton has worked on the second-team line, but he also has gotten some reps with the starters.

“You better watch out now,” Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said of how impressed his players have been practicing against Hampton. “He’s hard to dig out of there.

“Everybody talks about this natural leverage he’s got — that’s real. He can get in there and do some things. He’s very, very strong with his hands.” Kennedy was an offensive lineman at Southeastern Louisiana.

“I don’t know what it’s like to go up against an SEC D-lineman,” he said. “So what I do, I ask my room. ‘What do you guys think about Terry Hampton? Is he an SEC-caliber D-lineman?’ They say, ‘Coach, absolutely.’ So if they say that he’s good, he’s probably pretty good.” Hampton said that after arriving in Fayetteville in the summer, he feels like he’s fitting in well with the Razorbacks.

“Growing up, I always wanted to play in the SEC,” Hampton said. “I always knew that I belonged at this level because that’s the only thing I ever really wanted to try for.” Redshirt junior guard Beaux Limmer, a returning starter, said Hampton has been impressive from the first practice.

“He’s come in and shown he belongs at this level right away,” Limmer said. “Everybody at times has definitely had trouble blocking him. He definitely belongs up here with the best of us.”

Defensive tackles glance

RETURNING STARTERS Isaiah Nichols (4 starts in 2021), Eric Gregory (1) LOSS John Ridgeway WHO’S BACK Taurean Carter, Cam Ball, Marcus Miller WHO’S NEW Terry Hampton, Nico Davillier WALK-ONS Randall Dennis, Kyle Thompson, Roy Patterson

ANALYSIS

Nichols, a fifth-year senior with 64 tackles in 37 games, is a vocal leader who looks ready to be a full-time starter. Carter suffered a knee injury in spring practice that might sideline him for the season. He was having an impressive spring before the injury. With Carter out, Gregory, a redshirt junior, is working at tackle as well as end. He has 58 tackles in 24 games. Hampton, a senior transfer from Arkansas State, has recovered from a knee injury that limited him to six games last season. He’s been impressive in camp with his strength and positioned himself to get quality snaps. Ball, a redshirt freshman, should be ready to contribute after playing in two games last season. Junior Marcus Miller underwent a knee scope during camp, but the hope is he’ll be ready to play later in the season. Davillier, a true freshman, could figure into the rotation. Taylor Lewis, a junior college transfer who had been working on the third-team line, has entered the transfer portal.