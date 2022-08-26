Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Harding University in Searcy to celebrate the inauguration of its new president in September

University plans inauguration of Williams next month by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Michael D. Williams, the next president of Harding University, is shown in this photo. Photo courtesy of Harding University

SEARCY -- Harding University announced Wednesday it will hold the inauguration of its president Sept. 16.

Mike Williams began his university presidency June 1, replacing David Burks. The Harding Board of Trustees announced the selection of Williams on Oct. 27.

Williams joined Harding's admissions staff in 1987. He became director of admissions services in 1991 and vice president of advancement in 2003. Williams was president of Faulkner University in Alabama from 2015-2022.

The inauguration includes a series of events:

Sept. 15

6 a.m. -- Legacy Relay from the original Harding College campus in Morrilton to the current Harding campus in Searcy. The Extra Mile, the last leg of the relay, will begin on campus at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 16

7:30 a.m. -- Prayer Breakfast in Cone Chapel.

9 a.m. -- Inauguration Celebration in Benson Auditorium.

10:30 a.m. -- Coffee Reception with the president and his wife, Lisa Williams, in C.L. Kay Plaza, in front of Benson Auditorium.

2 p.m.-4 p.m. -- Celebrations with Academic Colleges.

Complimentary tickets must be reserved at www.hardingtickets.com. The inauguration will be livestreamed. More information is available at harding.edu/president/inauguration.


Print Headline: Harding sets rite for president

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT