High school football scores and schedule

Tuesday’s games

Alma 27, Van Buren 7

Prescott 47, Bismarck 28*

Thursday’s games

Springdale Har-Ber at Little Rock Parkview*

Texarkana at Watson Chapel

Today’s games

Arkadelphia at Camden Fairview

Atkins at Bigelow

Bald Knob at Melbourne

Bearden at Drew Central

Tulsa Washington at Bentonville West

Booneville at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Broken Arrow, Okla. at Bentonville

Camden Harmony Grove at Junction City

Carlisle at Palestine-Wheatley

Cedarville at Perryville

Clarksville at Ozark

Clinton at Cave City

Conway Christian at Quitman

Dardanelle at Little Rock Hall

DeWitt at Barton

Elkins at Pottsville

England at Two Rivers

Farmington at Greenbrier

Fayetteville at Cabot

Forrest City at Mills

Fort Smith Southside at Fort Smith Northside

Fouke at Dierks

Glen Rose at Crossett

Gravette at Pea Ridge

Greenland at Lincoln

Greenwood at Stillwater, Okla.

Greene County Tech at Paragould

Hackett at Centerpoint

Hamburg at Ashdown

Hampton at Parkers Chapel

Harding Academy at Valley View

Harrison at Springdale

Benton Harmony Grove at Lake Village

Harrisburg at Cross County

Hazen at Marianna

Helena-West Helena at Clarendon

Highland at Walnut Ridge

Horatio at Foreman

Jacksonville at Beebe

Joe T. Robinson at Pulaski Academy

Johnson County Westside at Dover

Jonesboro at West Memphis

Jonesboro Westside at Brookland

Lafayette County at Gurdon

Lake Hamilton at Lakeside

Lamar at Huntsville

Little Rock Christian at Little Rock Central

Episcopal Collegiate at Decatur

Lonoke at Central Arkansas Christian

Magnet Cove at Poyen

Magnolia at Nashville

Malvern at Riverview

Mansfield at Magazine

Marion at Wynne

Marked Tree at Hector

Maumelle at Sylvan Hills

Mayflower at Smackover

Mena at De Queen

Jessieville at Mineral Springs

Monticello at Fordyce

Nettleton at Mountain Home

Newport at Osceola

North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic*

Paris at Waldron

Piggott at Gosnell

Pocahontas at Batesville Southside

Portageville, Mo. at Corning

Rector at Marshall

Rison at Dumas

Rogers at Little Rock Southwest

Russellville at Morrilton

Salem at Earle

Searcy at Batesville

Siloam Springs at Rogers Heritage

Star City at Bauxite

Trumann at Hoxie

Vilonia at Hot Springs

Warren at Stuttgart

West Fork at Green Forest

Westville, Okla. at Gentry

White Hall at Sheridan

Yellville-Summit at Baptist Prep

Saturday’s game

Benton at Bryant*

*War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock