



Happy birthday (Aug. 26): Happiness can come in drastically different forms, like the shape of work or the contour of a loved one's face. You're open to a wide variety of forms and will experience many throughout the course of the year.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When things seem much harder than they should be, you take notice and start asking questions. What would be easier? Who can I learn from? Who's doing it better? What adjustments can be made?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You've decided it's wise to stay a little on guard but can't say what you want to say while trying to mitigate the risk of getting hurt. If you knew it was impossible to protect yourself from truth and pain, then how would you go about it?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The boundaries around the relationship are what make it a home. Hopefully the boundaries inside the relationship allow each their own space. In love and other shelters, the walls are as important as the foundation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are many reasons you'll feel the need to get moving, the least of which is to burn calories. You'll think better when you're in motion. Exercise can be anything you want it to be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're feeling less ambitious, but oddly you'll be happier because of this. While big wins and lofty goals are amazing to hit, the day-to-day stress has a way of wearing on you. One small goal at a time will feel really good right now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When the pond is muddy, you can't clear the water by stirring it. To put everything back in order, do nothing. Inaction brings clarity. Wait for things to settle, then you'll understand what you're dealing with.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are things about your life you can't change right now. You'll be able to do something about them later. While you wait for the opportunity to take back control, think about the other things you're currently empowered to affect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's an emotional link between something happening today and something that happened long ago. The connection occurs deep in your being, yet it will shape your behavior in obvious ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be surrounded by strong personalities who want to tell you what to do, but you're the one most qualified to call the shots right now. Make decisions for yourself. Your purposefulness will attract trust, love and money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You want to know more about a particular subject, and teachers show up to light the way. They will give you the key to treasures that would remain inaccessible to the incurious.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll get the overwhelming feeling that things are happening in the best way possible to serve your interests. Your senses are tuned to find the path of least resistance, so you don't have to think about it; like water you'll flow to it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There are a lot of things you could do to help out, but it will be most satisfying to do something you're great at. Your highest point of contribution will involve your uniqueness and be enjoyable for you to give.

BUSTING OUT OF THE BOX

The cosmic squares warn against keeping too much of your life in your own head. When your only outlet for a thought is in your own mind, a healthy perspective is hard to achieve. Seeing things properly requires the space to zoom in and out. You don’t have that kind of space in your own mind. Sharing is essential to productive thinking.



