• John Vucetich of Michigan Technological University exclaimed, "Mission accomplished; the goals have been met," as researchers reported that Isle Royale National Park's gray wolf population has reached 28, a dramatic comeback on the Lake Superior island chain.

• Jose Manuel Perez of Oxnard, Calif., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling more than 1,700 wild animals worth about $739,000 from Mexico and Hong Kong to the U.S., including 60 reptiles hidden in his clothing.

• Vanessa Toolsie, president of the Orange County, Fla., branch of the NAACP, resigned, saying that as a South Asian woman, born in Trinidad of Indian descent, she experienced "racist marginalization" from others in the civil-rights group.

• Jordan Patrick Leahy of Florida faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of a federal hate crime for an altercation with a Black motorist in which he yelled racial slurs at him, pretended to shoot at his vehicle with hand gestures and swerved into his lane, then telling sheriff's deputies that Black people should stay "in their areas."

• Brian Rayford, a police officer in suburban St. Louis, was charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatally hitting another officer while chasing a suspect, with prosecutors saying he was going as fast as 85 mph in a 30-mph zone without emergency lights or sirens.

• James Cisco, a Shreveport police officer, was indicted on six counts of wire fraud, accused of submitting overtime reports for at least eight days when he was in Texas or working off-hours at a restaurant.

• Scott Eli Harris of Aubrey, Texas, was sentenced to six months in prison after admitting he made a phone call to a Maryland doctor who advocates covid-19 vaccines, threatening, "Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12-gauge promises I won't. ... I can't wait for the shooting to start."

• Kevin Stitt, running for re-election as Oklahoma governor, incurred the resignation of his chief of staff, the third top-ranking official to resign in recent weeks.

• Michael Hanzman, a Miami-Dade circuit judge, said 457 of 741 claims "have no connection whatsoever" to last year's deadly collapse of a Florida condominium building, with most seeking to cash in for about $50,000, apparently aided by a website named in part "hustler."