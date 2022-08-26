Jefferson County man pleads guilty in federal court to possession of a machine gun

A Jefferson County man arrested in Pine Bluff on suspicion of being involved in the murder of a Pine Bluff police officer pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jalyn McKinley Scott, 23, was arrested Oct. 5, 2020, after the shooting death of Pine Bluff police officer Kevin Collins at the EconoLodge Hotel in Pine Bluff. Although Scott was later cleared of involvement in Collins' murder, he was indicted on federal weapons charges after drugs and guns were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop by Arkansas State Police later on the day of the shooting.

Collins and two other officers were serving an arrest warrant out of Georgia on Ke'Shone Smith, also of Pine Bluff who was staying at the hotel. Smith was charged with Collins' murder in Jefferson County Circuit Court and is jailed awaiting trial in Pine Bluff. Scott and Smith are reputed members of the EBK --EveryBody Killer -- street gang that is active in Pine Bluff.

According to court records, Smith is scheduled to go on trial for Collins' murder before Circuit Judge Jodi Raines Dennis on Nov. 11.

Scott was indicted Oct. 8, 2020, on the machine gun possession count, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed the day after Collins' murder, an Arkansas State Police trooper called in to assist on Oct. 5 pulled over a gold Chevrolet Tahoe not long after the shooting when Scott -- later identified as the driver -- failed to signal a turn. The affidavit said Scott made several turns but eventually pulled into an abandoned driveway on Myrtle Street in Pine Bluff. The affidavit said that as Scott got out of the vehicle, he placed an object on the driver's side floorboard that later was discovered to be a Glock 9mm pistol with an automatic fire conversion device -- known as a "Glock switch."

A Glock switch is a device made to convert a Glock semi-automatic pistol -- which fires one time with each pull of the trigger -- to an automatic fire pistol -- which fires multiple rounds with a single trigger pull. Machine guns, and devices made to convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns, have been tightly regulated by the federal government since passage of the National Firearms Act of 1934. That legislation imposed a special tax on machine guns, short-barrel rifles and shotguns, as well as mufflers and silencers, and required that they be registered. In 1986, the Firearms Owners Protection Act banned the civilian possession and transfer of machine guns manufactured after May 19, 1986.

Included under federal regulations are the parts necessary to convert a semi-automatic weapon to full automatic fire, including Glock switches and drop-in auto sears, which are designed to convert AR-15 style weapons to automatic fire.

In addition to the federal machine gun possession count, Scott also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which stemmed from an incident on Sept. 30, 2018, in which, according to a Pine Bluff Police Department affidavit, Scott was arrested at a Pine Bluff nightclub after police working security at the club discovered Xanax and Ecstacy pills, a Kahr .45 caliber pistol and a Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62mm pistol inside a car Scott had ridden in to the nightclub.

According to the affidavit, Scott was identified by police working security at the event as a member of the EBK street gang and was seen standing next to a gray Dodge Charger in the parking lot of the nightclub wearing a hoodie emblazoned with "EveryBody Killer" on the front. After Scott and the people he was with went into the nightclub, the affidavit said, officers checking the parking lot saw a pistol in the back seat of the Charger, a pill bottle with the label torn off lodged in the front passenger door handle and the magazine of a .223 caliber or 7.62mm weapon.

After the club closed, the affidavit said, Scott and another man were confronted about the weapons in the car. After a search of the car turned up the drugs and guns, both men were arrested.

Under federal sentencing statutes, Scott could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the machine gun possession charge and a sentence ranging from five years to life in prison on the charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After outlining Scott's trial rights, U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker explained to him the pre-sentencing report process conducted by the U.S. Probation Office that calculates the sentencing range under U.S. sentencing guidelines, an advisory calculation that federal judges often use in sentencing.

In exchange for Scott's guilty plea to the two federal counts, Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Onassis Walker moved to dismiss the remaining counts included in the indictment.

Walker said the agreement contained a number of stipulations agreed to between Scott and the U.S. attorney's office which he acknowledged were not binding on Baker but serve as an advisory sentencing range.

"The court is likely to consult the sentencing guidelines that are advisory in informing, fashioning an appropriate sentence considering the [sentencing] factors," Walker said.

On the machine gun possession count, he said, the base offense level would be determined by the sentencing guidelines but would be increased by four levels, "because the defendant possessed the firearm in connection with another felony offense."

"Pursuant to that same guideline," Walker said, "the offense should be increased by two levels because he possessed three to seven firearms as relevant conduct."

Walker noted that the relevant conduct included in the plea agreement related to conduct that could have been charged separately in state court but that was dismissed after the federal indictment.

In the other count, Walker said, any sentence should run concurrently to the sentence in the first count.

"One of the things that was, I guess, a point of ambiguity for the defendant was whether or not this would be consecutive or concurrently," Walker said. "He's not pleading to the substantive count that the gun charge in furtherance of is connected to. If he were, it would have to run consecutively."

After questioning Scott to ensure his guilty plea was voluntary, Baker said she will set a date for sentencing after completion of a pre-sentencing report by the U.S. Probation Office.